Guwahati Police Launch Rock Themed Safety Campaign for GnR Concert

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): As Guwahati is gearing up to host American Rock Band Guns N' Roses's first-ever concert in North East India, the city police have used a creative social media awareness campaign to remind fans about road safety. In a campaign that brings together rock nostalgia and public awareness, Guwahati Police have turned the iconic American band's music and signature style into a road safety checklist for fans travelling to the city for the concert on November 17.

The social media post begins like a fan's pre-concert checklist: aviator sunglasses, leather and denim, folded bandanas and Guns N' Roses merchandise. But the rock-and-roll wardrobe soon gives way to a more serious set of reminders: wear a helmet, fasten your seatbelt, respect speed limits and, most importantly, never drive under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. The campaign's most inventive line is perhaps its most memorable:“No Mr Brownstone Behind The Wheel.” A reference to the Guns N' Roses song Mr Brownstone, the line repurposes the track's title into a sharp warning against driving under the influence. The post also invokes frontman Axl Rose, before signing off with a message that is both simple and unmistakable:“It's so easy. Just ride safe.”

For the creative team behind the campaign, however, this is more than just a clever play on song titles. It is a personal tribute to a band whose music shaped an entire generation. "We grew up in the 1990s, when Guns N' Roses songs were our daily dose of happiness. There was no internet or mobile phone to distract us. We had audio cassettes, and albums such as Use Your Illusion I, Use Your Illusion II, Appetite for Destruction and The Spaghetti Incident? were close to our hearts," Tituraj Kashyap Das of Rhino Comms, who conceptualised the campaign, said. "For me, watching Guns N' Roses perform in Guwahati was beyond my wildest dreams. We wanted to retain the band's glam-rock feel while connecting with fans like us, who have spent decades singing these songs. It was a way to use that excitement to communicate a message of public safety," he said.

The campaign has been developed by a two-member team at Rhino Comms, with Das handling the content and Jyotirmoy Chakravarty creating the graphic artwork. The timing could hardly be more significant. Guns N' Roses are scheduled to perform at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on November 17, marking the band's first-ever performance in Northeast India. The concert is expected to draw nearly 50,000 music lovers, including fans travelling to Guwahati from different parts of the country. For the Northeast, the show represents a landmark moment in its live music calendar. The band, featuring legendary frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, has built a global following with hits such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle. The group last performed in India in May 2025. Its Guwahati appearance is expected to give fans in the region a rare opportunity to experience the band live. Indian rock band Parikrama will open the show on November 17. As the city is preparing for the influx of concertgoers, the city police campaign has offered a reminder that the journey to a memorable night of rock should be as safe as the show itself. (ANI)