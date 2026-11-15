Tiigers of Kolkata Strengthen Squad for ISPL Season 4 Title Hunt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata secured Rajat Mundhe for Rs 15.05 lakh and Krushna Gawali for Rs 14.75 lakh at the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 auction, strengthening their batting line-up as they target a second title.

Under-19 underdog Amay Jitendra Lad was among seven players acquired by the inaugural champions, taking their squad to eight alongside retained batter Saif Ali. Owned by Aksha Kamboj and Aspect Sports, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as co-owners, Tiigers are aiming to go one better than their runners-up finish in Season 3. The franchise has retained Saif Ali, the league's all-time leading run-scorer and last season's Best Batter, and appointed its inaugural title-winning captain Prathamesh Pawar as coach.

Aksha Kamboj, Group Chairperson & Managing Director, Aspect Global Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Reaching the final last season has sharpened our ambition for Season 4. We want to challenge for the trophy again, and that requires clear decisions, disciplined preparation and a squad whose strengths complement one another. Retaining Saif and appointing Prathamesh as coach give us continuity and valuable experience. We came into the auction with specific roles to strengthen and a clear idea of the character we want in this team. Our responsibility is to give the players the support and confidence to perform consistently.”

Mundhe and Gawali headlined the franchise's auction acquisitions, with Gawali secured through the Right to Match (RTM) option. Tiigers also exercised RTM for bowler Vivek Shelar, while adding all-rounders Amay Lad, Parivesh Dhar and Darshan Bandekar, and batter Pavan Kene. Lad's selection gives the young all-rounder an opportunity to make his mark alongside established performers in the competition.

Saif Ali Khan, Co-owner, Tiigers of Kolkata, said,“My family's connection with Bengal and cricket makes Tiigers special. Prathamesh knows what it takes to win with this team, and Saif Ali has given us some outstanding performances with the bat. We are looking forward to welcoming players who can complement that experience and help us put together another strong campaign. We want Kolkata to feel proud of the way this team competes.”

Pawar's return as coach reunites Tiigers with the captain whose leadership and batting helped them overcome early league-stage setbacks to become the inaugural champions. As the franchise prepares for Season 4, its identity,“Rooted in Legacy. Roaring with Pride.”, continues to reflect its connection with Kolkata and its supporters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Co-owner, Tiigers of Kolkata, said,“A team's colours become special because of the fans who make them their own. Our supporters celebrate every boundary, feel every close finish and stay with the Tiigers through the difficult moments. That connection means a great deal to us. As we unveil our new jersey, we look forward to seeing that unmistakable Kolkata passion behind the team again. We would love to give our fans even more reasons to roar.”

With nine players confirmed so far and the auction continuing, Tiigers are strengthening their squad to turn last season's runners-up finish into a second championship.

Tiigers of Kolkata - ISPL Season 4 squad so far

Saif Ali - Batter (Retained), Amay Jitendra Lad - All-rounder (Under-19), Parivesh Dhar - All-rounder (South Central), Rajat Mundhe - Batter (West), Darshan Bandekar - All-rounder (West), Krushna Gawali - Batter (West, RTM), Vivek Shelar - Bowler (West, RTM), Pavan Kene - Batter (West), Vishwajit Thakur - All rounder (West). Coach: Prathamesh Pawar.