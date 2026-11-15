A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after a woman was seen holding a lit firework dangerously close to her friend's open mouth. The disturbing footage shows the woman laughing while positioning the burning firework near her friend's face, seemingly recording the incident for a social media reel. Within seconds, the firework erupts, sending intense sparks and thick smoke directly towards the other woman's face. The woman reacts by covering her eyes as the sparks go off at close range. The incident has left viewers stunned, with many questioning the growing obsession with creating extreme content for online attention.

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Dangerous Stunt Raises Serious Safety Concerns

The video has triggered concerns over the risks associated with performing dangerous stunts for social media engagement. Holding a lit firework near someone's face can result in severe burns, eye injuries and other potentially life-threatening consequences. Even a minor miscalculation could have caused permanent damage. Despite the obvious dangers, the woman appears to treat the incident as entertainment, raising questions about the extent to which people are willing to go for a viral moment. Fireworks are designed to be handled with caution and kept away from people, making such behaviour particularly reckless.

Social Media Fame Comes At A Dangerous Cost

The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of individuals attempting risky stunts to attract likes, views and online recognition. From dangerous challenges to irresponsible firework experiments, the pursuit of viral fame can sometimes come at the cost of personal safety and the well-being of others. Social media users have raised concerns over normalising such behaviour, particularly when friends and bystanders are put at risk for the sake of entertainment. The video serves as a reminder that online popularity should never come before basic safety. No social media trend or viral moment is worth risking someone's eyesight, health or life.