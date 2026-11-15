MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a suspected clandestine mephedrone manufacturing laboratory in Ahmedabad and seized 130.613 kg of chemicals and laboratory materials, along with 27.55 grams of the synthetic drug, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police.

The operation, code-named 'Operation Synthetic Drug', was carried out by the NCB's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit on November 15 following specific intelligence inputs.

The suspected laboratory was detected in the basement of a premises belonging to Mudasar Ahmed Khan at Labbail Park, near Mohammadi Park, on the 100 Feet Ring Road in the Gayaspur area off Sarkhej Road.

According to the NCB, the basement contained various instruments, laboratory apparatus and chemical substances suspected to have been used for the illicit manufacture of mephedrone, also known as MD, a psychotropic substance prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During the search, officials also recovered mephedrone from a drawer at the premises. The seizure comprised 26.85 grams of the liquid substance, including the weight of the glass vial, and 0.70 grams of the drug in powder form, taking the total suspected recovery to 27.55 grams.

The agency seized 130.613 kg of chemicals and other materials suspected to be associated with synthetic drug manufacturing.

These included 86.650 kg of industrial-grade methyl dichloride (MDC), 12.920 kg of sulphur-free toluene, 9.115 kg of a mixture of propionyl chloride and methyl dichloride, 4.046 kg of glacial acetic acid, 2.717 kg of toluene and 2.258 kg of ethyl acetate.

Other seized substances included sodium hydroxide, sodium bicarbonate, acetone, sulphuric acid, methylamine, hydrochloric acid, hydrobromic acid, propionyl chloride, anhydrous aluminium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, bromine and isopropyl alcohol.

Officials also recovered test-tube samples, Metroark 211 compound, and glass containers holding brown-coloured substances and liquids.

Several pieces of laboratory equipment, including heating mantles, digital magnetic stirrers, pipettes, round-bottom flasks, dropping funnels, separating funnels, beakers, stands, speed regulators and temperature-measuring instruments, were also seized.

During verification of Khan's antecedents, the NCB found that four criminal cases had previously been registered against him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Gujarat Police Act and the Arms Act.

The cases, registered between August 2022 and January 2023, include allegations under sections relating to rioting, assault, criminal intimidation, arson and attempt to murder.

One of the cases, registered on January 25, 2023, included charges under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house) and 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

The NCB said further investigation was underway to establish the complete modus operandi, identify the sources of the seized chemicals and ascertain their intended use.

Investigators are also examining the possible involvement of other persons, inter-state links and the extent of any drug manufacturing and distribution network connected with the premises.

The agency has urged the public to share information about narcotics-related activities through MANAS, the National Narcotics Helpline, on its toll-free number 1933. It said the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.