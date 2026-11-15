MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest', has expressed her gratitude to the people for Chhath Pooja.

The actress, who performed the Chhath Pooja in the song 'Chhatti Maiya' from the film, shared that she is extremely happy to celebrate the festival.

On Sunday, she spoke with the media on the sidelines of the celebrations in the city, and said,“I am very happy to celebrate Chhath Pooja with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. I have received a lot of love. The importance of this Mahaprabha will always be with me. I have received a lot of love. The importance of this Mahaprabha will always be with me”.

Chhath Pooja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, believed to be the protector of children and giver of prosperity. It is a the 4-day festival, and is celebrated predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

She further mentioned,“I have received a lot of love. And I consider myself very fortunate that I got a chance to perform Chhatti Maiya's song in Chhath Pooja. Deepakji Arnab has made this film. He made this film with a lot of faith and showed that song. And today when we are getting so much love, we can't do anything other than returning that love”.

“But I am very happy that when I went to Patna and did Ganga Aarti there during promotion, I wanted to go to Patna and see Chhath Pooja once. And I felt that I am not able to go but here I was invited”, she added.

Chhath Pooja is observed with immense devotion, discipline and elaborate rituals. Devotees, particularly women, observe rigorous fasts, often abstaining from food and water for extended periods. The celebrations begin with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna, when devotees break their day-long fast after sunset. The most significant rituals involve offering Arghya to the setting sun on the third day and the rising sun the following morning, usually at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

Devotees prepare traditional offerings such as thekua, fruits and sugarcane. Unlike many Hindu festivals, Chhath Pooja involves worshipping both the setting and rising sun, symbolising gratitude, renewal, life and the continuity of nature.