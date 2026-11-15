MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 15 (IANS) Bangladesh staged a remarkable fightback against South Africa on the opening day of the Test, riding on Towhid Hridoy's century and a record sixth-wicket partnership with Litton Das to reach their highest first innings total against the hosts, with four wickets still in hand.

Hridoy and Litton put together 206 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership by a Bangladesh pair against South Africa for any wicket, rescuing their side after Kagiso Rabada's devastating new-ball spell had reduced them to 22 for 3 in the ninth over. Rabada struck again after lunch to leave Bangladesh struggling at 121 for 5, but the visitors recovered strongly to finish the day in a commanding position.

Hridoy became only the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa, following Mahmudul Hasan Joy in 2022. The milestone came in just his fourth Test, extending a remarkable run of form after he had scored an unbeaten 242 against West Indies ten days ago, the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter.

The right-hander showed considerable resolve against a South African attack offering seam movement, pace and bounce, taking the fight to the bowlers in challenging conditions. His century came off a Dane Paterson delivery that reared up, which Hridoy leaned back to guide through backward point for four. He raised both arms in celebration before performing sajda on the Wanderers turf.

Hridoy was eventually dismissed for exactly the same score as Mahmudul had managed more than four years ago, falling leg-before-wicket to Marco Jansen after South Africa took the second new ball. He reviewed the decision, but the verdict stood.

Rabada was the standout bowler for South Africa, claiming his 18th Test five-wicket haul to draw level with Makhaya Ntini and move joint-third on the country's all-time list. Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more five-fors for South Africa. However, the hosts will be concerned that no other bowler managed a wicket until the final ball of the day.

Dane Paterson, playing his first Test since Boxing Day 2024, came close on several occasions and drew a number of edges but remained wicketless. Jansen struggled to find the right lengths, Wiaan Mulder offered little threat, while specialist spinner Simon Harmer conceded at 5.18 runs an over.

Bangladesh's decision to bat first after Shanto won the toss looked risky on a surface with a decent grass covering, particularly after their disastrous start. Debutant opener Mahfijul Islam was dismissed off the first ball of the match, becoming the fourth player in Test history to register a first-ball duck on debut. He played at a full delivery outside off from Rabada instead of leaving it, edging to Jansen at gully.

Mominul Haque survived the remainder of the opening over but fell for a duck in Rabada's next over, edging to the wicketkeeper. Rabada then produced another excellent delivery to dismiss Shanto, tempting him into a drive before the ball moved through the bat-pad gap and hit the off stump.

Tanzid Hasan and Hridoy then steadied the innings, taking Bangladesh to lunch at 91 for 3 with their partnership worth 69. They added another 30 runs after the break before Rabada returned to strike in the fifth over of his second spell.

Tanzid, who had made 67, played a back-of-a-length delivery onto his stumps. Mushfiqur Rahim followed in the same over, edging Rabada to Harmer at third slip to complete the bowler's five-wicket haul. Rabada came close to a hat-trick when his next delivery straightened on Litton, but the batter steered it to point and survived.

Litton and Hridoy gradually shifted the momentum through positive strokeplay. Litton pulled Jansen fine when the bowler dropped short, while Hridoy stayed on the back foot to swat Mulder through midwicket. Hridoy brought up his fifty off 99 balls, and Bangladesh went to tea at 184 for 5 without further loss.

The final session saw the pair continue their counterattack. Litton punched Paterson down the ground for four, before bringing up his half-century off 71 balls with an outside edge off Rabada. Hridoy, meanwhile, moved towards his century as the visitors took advantage of the ageing ball.

With the ball 60 overs old, South Africa appeared to be waiting for the second new ball, and Bangladesh made the most of the opportunity, scoring 94 runs in 20 overs before it became available. South Africa reviewed two lbw appeals against Hridoy during Rabada's spell, but both were turned down as the impact was outside off stump.

The second new ball eventually brought an end to Hridoy's innings, but Bangladesh had already completed a remarkable recovery to put themselves in a strong position at the close of play.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 327/6 (Towhid Hridoy 137, Litton Das 92 not out; Kagiso Rabada 5-51) vs South Africa