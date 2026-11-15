MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday stressed the need for heightened vigilance and seamless coordination among the Army, Assam Rifles, State Police, intelligence agencies and civil administration to effectively address security challenges along the international border with Myanmar.

The Governor has chaired a security review meeting at Namsai focusing on strengthening border management, expediting border fencing and intensifying the campaign against drug trafficking in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

In his continuous efforts to expedite the border fencing, Governor Parnaik convened the second meeting at Namsai attended by representatives of all agencies involved in the project, a senior official of the Lok Bhavan in Itanagar said.

The Governor said that a comprehensive security review of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts was essential to safeguard peace, stability and public confidence in this strategically important region.

Highlighting the importance of border infrastructure, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd) said that the decision to undertake border fencing had been taken after careful consideration and that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had already issued necessary directions.

He stressed the need for expeditious action on the ground.

Expressing concern over delay in border fencing and cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Governor called for a coordinated 'Whole of the State' approach, on the lines of the 'Whole of the Nation' approach, to effectively address security challenges.

He advised regular coordination meetings among security agencies, district administration and state Police to assess the security situation, identify emerging threats, ensure timely information-sharing and formulate coordinated responses.

Major General H.S. Mavi, Inspecor General of Assam Rifles (North), Brigadier Adarsh Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles, S.K. Verma, and the Chief Engineer of Border Roads Organisation's Project Udayak and Apur Bitin, Inspecor General of Police (Law and Order), participated in the discussion.

The Deputy Commissioners, Lobsang Tsering (Namsai), R.D. Thungon (Changlang) and Badonlum Tawsik (Tirap), along with ADC Pebika Lego (Longding), apprised the Governor of progress on the ground, implementation-related issues and administrative challenges concerning border fencing and anti-drug initiatives.

Kirli Padu, Changlang Superintendent of Police; Sange Thinley, Namsai Superintendent of Police (SP), and Thuptan Jambey, Longding SP, briefed the Governor on security concerns, progress of border fencing and measures to strengthen the anti-drug campaign.