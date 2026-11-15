MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Prince and Princess of Wales will arrive in India for a three-day visit starting Monday, as Mumbai hosts the sixth and largest Earthshot Prize Awards.

Their Royal Highnesses will conclude their visit in New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has produced more Earthshot Prize Winners and finalists than any other country.

The Royal Highnesses will undertake a broad programme of engagements celebrating innovation, sustainability and youth leadership as well as the enduring connections between the UK and India through cricket, fashion and the cinema, the British High Commission here said on Sunday.

This will be the Prince and Princess' second official visit to India. They will spend time with people across Mumbai, learning more about the innovation, optimism and creativity helping to shape India's future.

Their programme will showcase a range of sectors and initiatives, from sustainable urban transport and responsible manufacturing to youth-led environmental action and India's globally influential creative industries.

Climate and clean energy cooperation is a central pillar of the UK-India Vision 2035 partnership.

Together, the UK and India are demonstrating how climate action, innovation and economic growth can go hand in hand, while developing solutions that can be scaled globally.

Responding to the visit, Ben Mellor, acting British High Commissioner to India, said:“I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales back to India. When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone; it will be shaped by our people, and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries.”

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for West India, said:“Their Royal Highnesses are coming to India at an incredibly exciting moment in the UK-India partnership with the entry into force of our landmark Free Trade Agreement.

“There are massive opportunities to turn climate action into economic opportunity and deliver long-term growth, with our partnership increasingly focused on practical solutions that support businesses while protecting our planet. I can think of no better place to showcase that than in Mumbai, with the city's remarkable ability to innovate and scale.”

The Earthshot Prize, founded by The Prince of Wales, is a global environmental prize dedicated to identifying, celebrating and backing innovative solutions the world needs to address its greatest environmental challenges such as climate change, waste, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

It unveils five Winners each year at an annual Awards Night, with each receiving £1 million.