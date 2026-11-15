MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday highlighted the key provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, noting that it places strong emphasis on the continuous professional development of teachers, competency-based learning and the holistic development of children.

Inaugurating the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building at Piyong in Namsai district, the Governor stressed that these objectives can be realised only when teachers are adequately trained, motivated and supported.

He said that the establishment of DIET at Piyong marks an important step towards strengthening the institutional framework for teacher education in Arunachal Pradesh.

He emphasised that the newly created infrastructure must become a lasting asset, serving generations of teachers and students.

Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd) expressed hope that the institute would provide a conducive environment for learning, interaction, research and professional exchange.

The Governor said that education is the most powerful instrument for shaping individuals, strengthening society and building a progressive nation.

"This requires committed, competent and inspiring teachers, who are educators and also nation-builders and architects of the future."

He added that investment in teacher education is, therefore, a direct investment in the future of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that while the state government can provide buildings, facilities and resources, the real transformation of education ultimately depends on the quality, dedication and commitment of teachers.

The Governor called for establishment of a DIET in every district to strengthen teacher training at the grassroots level and ensure quality education across the state.

He said that such institutions would contribute significantly to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The Governor emphasised that the education system of Arunachal Pradesh must nurture educated, disciplined and motivated citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Namsai Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Jatin Goyal briefed the gathering on the status of DIETs in the state and informed that Arunachal Pradesh currently has 12 such institutions.