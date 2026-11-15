Manipur CM Highlights Social Harmony During Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 15 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday addressed celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Imphal, emphasising the critical need for inter-community harmony, social cohesion, and inclusive growth. During the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of mutual respect across diverse groups to build a unified future. "Every community must continue to foster mutual understanding, respect one another's identities and work collectively towards a future in which all groups feel respected, valued and included," CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai highlighted the broader framework of tribal welfare and regional integration, emphasising the integration of remote areas into the country's long-term growth targets. "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is celebrated at the national level under the leadership of the Prime Minister and in Manipur under the Chief Minister's leadership... The programme aims to inspire tribal communities and promote their development through better infrastructure, education and livelihood opportunities, particularly in remote areas. Tribal communities must be included in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047... Peace, harmony and collective development are equally important," Bajpai told reporters.

Earlier today, Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings on Jharkhand State Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, paying glowing tributes to legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Speaking to ANI, the Governor underlined the vital role of tribal heritage in nation-building, emphasising that true progress stems from inclusive growth. "Today, we respectfully bow to the great freedom fighter and tribal pride, Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His courage, struggle, and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us. Our tribal society is a priceless heritage of the country's rich culture and traditions. The development of the country is not possible without their respect, empowerment, and development," Ram said.

Governor Ram attended an event on the Foundation Day of Jharkhand State and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Lok Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering that marks both occasions, the Governor welcomed members of the Jharkhand diaspora residing in Odisha, describing the dual celebration as a symbol of pride, collective memory, and shared cultural heritage. "On the occasion of Jharkhand State Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I extend heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand. As the Governor of Odisha, I welcome all the people of Jharkhand who live here to this event. This occasion is a symbol of pride, remembrance, and cultural togetherness," Governor Ram said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 into the Munda tribal community and emerged as a prominent leader of the tribal resistance against British colonial rule. Birsa Munda led a religious and socio-political movement across the tribal regions of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand during the late 19th century, mobilising communities against British oppression and exploitation. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, with the date chosen to coincide with the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter. Popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda remains an enduring symbol of tribal identity, resistance and pride. (ANI)