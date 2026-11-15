Sri Lanka Envoy Discusses Ties with Andhra Pradesh CM in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the sidelines of the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. The Summit, held under the theme“Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust, Thought Leadership,” brought together policymakers, business leaders, investors and international participants to explore emerging opportunities in trade, investment, technology, global value chains and economic cooperation, according to the High Commission of Sri Lanka to India.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu welcomed the High Commissioner and spoke warmly of the growing relationship between India and Sri Lanka. He highlighted Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) in Visakhapatnam as a success story of Sri Lankan investment in India. He also noted that Sri Lanka's ability to overcome the economic difficulties of recent years and stabilise its economy was encouraging, and expressed confidence in the country's continued progress. The Chief Minister said that he looked forward to working with Sri Lanka for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, and observed that it was heartening to see India-Sri Lanka relations progressing well.

High Commissioner Colonne emphasised the importance of translating the strong political relationship between Sri Lanka and India into deeper economic engagement, including greater opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, connectivity and business-to-business partnerships between Sri Lanka and Andhra Pradesh. The discussions also touched on opportunities for closer cooperation in tourism, as well as strengthening connectivity between Colombo and Visakhapatnam, the High Commission stated.

The High Commissioner also visited Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), a 1,000-acre integrated apparel and textile industrial park established by the Sri Lankan Brandix Group in Andhra Pradesh. Over nearly two decades, BIAC has evolved into a sophisticated manufacturing and export ecosystem, employing over 20,000 people, mostly women, and producing for some of the world's leading apparel brands. Its emphasis on sustainable industrial development is reflected in its extensive green cover, rainwater harvesting, solar power, water treatment and effluent management systems.

During her visit, the High Commissioner toured the processing zone of the Park, where she was briefed on its operations and interacted with the management team. She also met Udaya Perera, Country Head of BIAC, and members of the leadership team and staff, gaining first-hand insight into the scale of the investment and its contribution to employment, exports and the local community, the High Commission said. The visit highlighted the potential for further Sri Lanka – India economic cooperation, with BIAC serving as a tangible example of how Sri Lankan enterprise can contribute not only to investment, employment and exports, but also to creating new opportunities for local communities, particularly women, while promoting sustainable industrial development.