Fit India Celebrates Children's Day Promoting Sustainable Living

The 98th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC) in partnership with Bharti Airtel Foundation was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, celebrating Children's Day with a special focus on encouraging children to embrace sustainable lifestyles. Carrying forward the message of“One Week, Seven Actions. One Planet”, the event brought together schoolchildren, educators, fitness enthusiasts and community representatives to promote the importance of fitness, environmental responsibility and conscious lifestyle choices, according to a press release from SAI Media.

Placing children at the centre of the celebrations, the Children's Day edition provided them a platform to showcase their creativity, cultural talent and commitment towards a healthier and greener future. Through a series of cultural performances, yoga demonstrations and awareness activities, the event highlighted how children can become active ambassadors of fitness and sustainability.

Distinguished guests including Manish Jha, Regional Head, Bharti Airtel Foundation; Nalini Dixit, Project Head, Bharti Airtel Foundation; K.S. Upadhyay, Additional Director of Education and CEO, Delhi Board of School Education, Government of NCT of Delhi; Deepa Singh, Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Awards, Inspection and NGO; Fit India Ambassador Pooja Vohra, Consultant Physiotherapist, Certified Dietitian, National President (WW), GAPT; and the youngest Fit India Ambassador Aamyrah Jain, gymnast and content creator attended the special event.

An important highlight of the programme was the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, administered by Pooja Vohra, encouraging participants, particularly young people, to stay away from substance abuse and make informed choices for a healthy and fulfilling life. Students of CM Shri School, Sector 5, Dwarka, brought the hills of the Northeast to the capital with a Sikkim-based dance performance. Students of CM Shri School, Jharoda Kalan, followed with a calm, graceful yoga performance that showed fitness is as much about balance as it is about speed. Adding a musical dimension to the celebrations, young singers from Sarvodaya Co-Educational Vidyalaya, Hari Nagar Ashram; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Naraina; and Sister Nivedita Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV-SN), Defence Colony, performed self-composed pieces, putting their own words and tunes in front of an appreciative audience.

The Children's Day edition reinforced the importance of nurturing healthy habits among children, recognising that sustainable development begins with everyday actions. From choosing an active lifestyle and reducing waste to conserving resources and making environmentally conscious decisions, the message encouraged participants to contribute towards protecting the planet. Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to bring communities together through the simple yet impactful message of making physical activity a part of everyday life. The initiative also seeks to build awareness around environmental sustainability, drug-free living and the importance of holistic well-being. The 98th edition was organised in association with its partners – Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bharat, Fitspire, CFI, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, NCC, NSS, LiFE and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Through this special Children's Day edition, Fit India reiterated its commitment to inspiring the next generation to stay fit, make responsible lifestyle choices and take collective action towards a healthier people and a healthier planet.