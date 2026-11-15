A tragic incident has been reported from Samastipur district in Bihar, where a four-year-old girl allegedly lost her life after being beaten by her mother over a dispute involving Chhath Puja prasad.

The incident took place in Ward No. 12 of Mohammadpur Birauli village, under the Pusa police station area. According to reports, the child's mother, identified as Reena Kumari, was preparing traditional delicacies and prasad for the Chhath festival when her daughter, Suhani Kumari, insisted on eating some of it.

The mother reportedly asked the child not to touch the offerings. However, Suhani allegedly picked up some of the prasad and made it unfit for offering by touching and eating it. This reportedly angered Reena, who allegedly assaulted the four-year-old.

The child sustained serious injuries during the incident and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment.

Family Members Were Away Preparing the Chhath Ghat

According to the victim's father, Raju Paswan, other family members had gone outside to prepare the Chhath Puja ghat when the incident occurred.

Reena was reportedly at home preparing the festival offerings when the alleged assault took place. Following the incident, she took the injured child to a private hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

The family has three children: seven-year-old Shivani Kumari, four-year-old Suhani Kumari and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja Kumar.

Suhani's death has plunged the family into mourning. The incident has also left residents of Mohammadpur Birauli shocked, particularly as it occurred during preparations for one of Bihar's most significant religious festivals.

Police Arrest Accused Mother, Father Demands Strict Punishment

Following the incident, local residents informed the police. A team from Pusa police station reached the village and arrested Reena Kumari in connection with the child's death.

Police took custody of Suhani's body and sent it to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur for a post-mortem examination.

The victim's father, Raju Paswan, has demanded strict punishment for his wife, saying he would make every effort to ensure that she receives the harshest possible legal penalty.

Pusa police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar confirmed the child's death and the arrest of the accused. He said that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings were underway.

The investigation is ongoing, and the circumstances surrounding the child's death are being examined by the police.