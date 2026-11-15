MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan has completed negotiations on a preferential trade agreement with Uzbekistan, ahead of its signing by the end of this month, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana al-Zoubi said.

She made the remarks during the 2026 Intra-Trade Meeting, organized by the Rakha'a Businessmen Cooperative under the slogan "A Network of Relationships and a Gateway to Opportunities," under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and with the participation of representatives of national companies and institutions.

The meeting aimed to strengthen networking among businesspeople and build trade partnerships to support the national economy and broaden prospects for trade and investment cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the cooperative on Sunday, al-Zoubi stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships and coordination between the public and private sectors, as well as integration across the industrial, commercial, and services sectors, to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, expand growth and export opportunities, and achieve sustainable development.

She said the government continued to implement the targets of the Economic Modernization Vision through strategies and programs designed to boost the competitiveness of economic sectors and strengthen their capacity for growth and exports. The ministry is working to implement the National Export Strategy, alongside industrial policies and programs supporting the private sector, she added.

Al-Zoubi explained that the second phase of the National Export Strategy, recently approved by the Cabinet, targets new sectors in addition to industry and agricultural exports, particularly engineering services and creative industries. The move is intended to diversify Jordan's export base and open new markets for national products and services.

She said the limited size of the domestic market made expansion into foreign markets necessary, noting the government's efforts to improve access to African markets through trade agreements that grant Jordanian products preferential advantages. Negotiations are being finalized ahead of signing agreements with several African countries, particularly Rwanda and Kenya, while negotiations with Uzbekistan have been concluded, she added.

Al-Zoubi also pointed to an approximately 6 percent increase in national exports during the first eight months of this year, a 16.6 percent rise in mining exports, and growth of more than 50 percent in transit trade. These indicators reflect the resilience of the national economy and its ability to sustain growth despite challenges, she said.

She noted that the 2024-2028 Industrial Policy focuses on strengthening the competitiveness of the industrial sector, supporting a sustainable economy, and improving the efficiency of energy, resource, and production-process use. This is being pursued alongside sector-specific strategies targeting engineering, chemical, and food industries, among other promising sectors.

The ministry is working to translate these strategies into practical programs and initiatives, al-Zoubi said, noting that around $90 million had been allocated to support the industrial sector through the Industry Support Fund. A large number of companies had benefited from the program's first and second rounds, she added.

Beneficiary companies recorded an increase of around $30 million in sales, alongside a roughly equivalent rise in exports, over a period of approximately five months, reflecting the direct impact of support programs in improving corporate performance and expanding export activity, she said.

Al-Zoubi called on private-sector institutions to make use of available programs and strengthen coordination and networking to help achieve the objectives of government strategies.

For his part, Cooperative Chairman Rasmi al-Mallah said developing intra-trade among association members was a priority for strengthening cooperation, expanding business, and stimulating investment and employment. He stressed the importance of drawing on the diverse expertise, products, and services of members to build mutually beneficial partnerships that support the national economy.

Al-Mallah said the meeting sought to introduce members' products and services, connect companies' needs with the capabilities of other businesses, and turn networking opportunities into supply contracts, service agreements, and joint projects.

He said the meeting's success would be measured by the sustained business transactions and tangible growth it generated, stressing the need to follow up on understandings reached, facilitate direct meetings, exchange information, and enable small and medium-sized enterprises to join supply chains.

He also called for expanding cooperation with Jordanian private-sector institutions, chambers, and associations, and strengthening integration between trade, industry, and services to develop distribution channels, support access for national products to markets, and explore export opportunities.

Al-Mallah said regional challenges, rising operating costs, and supply-chain pressures required continuous coordination between the public and private sectors, as well as institutional dialogue to address challenges, streamline procedures, and improve the business environment. Enhanced cooperation across sectors would have a positive impact on investment, employment, and economic growth, he added.

He said these efforts were in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision, which is being implemented under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, stressing the business community's responsibility to translate the vision into initiatives, investments, and partnerships that create jobs and improve living standards.

//Petra// AF