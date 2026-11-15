MENAFN - UkrinForm) NewsMaker reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"This is not just an official position; it is an ultra-official one. We held a referendum in which the people voted, and we enshrined the European integration path in Moldova's Constitution. Period. All the other ideas that the Russian Federation has dusted off are irrelevant to us," Grosu said.

He also added that Moldova's course is directed toward the European Union.

Earlier, the Russian outlet Echo reported that the issue of restructuring Moldova was allegedly being discussed during negotiations on settling the war in Ukraine.

US Senator calls Russia's demand for NATO troop withdrawal 'preposterous'

According to the outlet, Moscow is proposing the federalization of the country, under which referendums on independence would be held in the Gagauz Autonomous Region and Transnistria if Moldova joins the European Union.

As reported, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit the previous day, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal described Russia's latest attempts to revise Europe's security architecture as "psychological games." Moscow has put forward these proposals as part of a package of agreements to settle the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Parliament of Moldova