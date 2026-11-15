MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this.

On November 2, 2026, Russia dropped aerial bombs on a humanitarian aid distribution point in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, and then struck a shelter where people had taken refuge. At least 57 people were killed. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such attacks violate the Geneva Conventions, which were signed by the Soviet Union and remain binding on Russia.

The ministry noted that Komyshuvakha was not an isolated case. Between November 2 and 10, attacks targeted rescuers, a hospital, energy infrastructure in nine regions, a residential building and a store.

Each of the six attacks carried out between November 2 and 10 violated several provisions of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Defense outlined the provisions of the Geneva Conventions that Russia violated during those days in November.

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On November 2, Russian forces struck a humanitarian aid distribution point and a shelter in Komyshuvakha.

Humanitarian aid was being distributed at the former Dzherelo secondary school. Nine aerial bombs were dropped on the settlement: first, a FAB-500 bomb struck the school, followed by a FAB-3000 bomb targeting the shelter where survivors had taken refuge.

Among those killed were two employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and four police officers.

According to the police, as of November 12, the bodies of at least 57 people had been recovered from the rubble, and 48 of them had been identified. Search operations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Defense noted that "the UN mission stressed that the time and location of the aid distribution had been announced in advance, and that the strike appeared to violate the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law."

"The civilian population as such, as well as individual civilians, shall not be the object of attack."

Additional Protocol I, Article 51(2)

Provisions violated: Additional Protocol I, Articles 48, 51(2), 51(4)–(5), 52 and 57; humanitarian relief (Articles 70–71); civil defense (Articles 61–62); and the Rome Statute, Article 8(2)(b)(i)–(iii).

On November 8, Russian drones attacked rescuers in Komyshuvakha.

State Emergency Service rescuers had been clearing rubble for the seventh consecutive day when enemy drones attacked the work site three times in one day, including with an FPV drone. Two rescuers were injured, and a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

"Civilian civil defense organizations and their personnel shall be respected and protected."

Additional Protocol I, Article 62(1)

Provisions violated: Additional Protocol I, Articles 61–62 (civil defense) and 51(2).

At around 03:20 on November 3, a Russian aerial bomb struck a passageway connecting buildings at a municipal hospital in Kharkiv.

There were 236 patients and 31 staff members in the cardiology building.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 73 people were injured and 226 patients were evacuated.

"Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack."

Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 18

Provisions violated: Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 18; Additional Protocol I, Article 12; and the Rome Statute, Article 8(2)(b)(ix).

On November 3, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in nine regions.

During the night of November 3, the Russian army launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles at Ukraine. The main targets were power generation facilities and substations in nine regions. A hospice, a hospital and an outpatient clinic in Dnipro were also damaged. According to the State Emergency Service, two people were killed and another 20 injured.

"Intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects, that is, objects which are not military objectives."

Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 8(2)(b)(ii)

Provisions violated: Additional Protocol I, Articles 52 and 57. According to the UN Commission of Inquiry (October 26, 2026), attacks on energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Article 8(2)(b)(ii) of the Rome Statute prohibits intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects that are not military objectives.

On November 7, Russian strikes hit residential buildings and a kindergarten in Kyiv.

Over the course of one night, Russian forces launched 36 missiles and 172 attack drones at Kyiv and the surrounding region. The targets were substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv. However, a five-story residential building and a building on kindergarten grounds were also damaged.

In Kyiv, at least five people were injured, including a 14-year-old child, according to the city authorities. In Kyiv region, a man was killed, according to the regional military administration.

"In the conduct of military operations, constant care shall be taken to spare the civilian population, civilians and civilian objects."

Additional Protocol I, Article 57(1)

Provisions violated: Additional Protocol I, Articles 52 and 57; special protection of children (Article 77). The UN Commission has stated that attacks on energy infrastructure constitute war crimes. Article 8(2)(b)(ii) of the Rome Statute prohibits intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects that are not military objectives.

On November 10, a store in Kropyvnytskyi was targeted in a Russian attack.

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In the morning, a store belonging to a retail chain in the regional capital was struck. According to the State Emergency Service, two people were injured.

"Civilian objects shall not be the object of attack or of reprisals."

Additional Protocol I, Article 52(1)

Provisions violated: Additional Protocol I, Articles 51(2) and 52. Article 8(2)(b)(ii) of the Rome Statute prohibits intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects that are not military objectives.

The Geneva Conventions for the protection of victims of war were adopted on August 12, 1949. They protect people who are not taking part in hostilities or have ceased to do so, including civilians, the wounded, the sick and prisoners of war. The Additional Protocols of 1977 clarified and strengthened the protection afforded to all civilians and civilian objects. In particular, they set out specific provisions for the special protection of civil defense organizations.

The Soviet Union signed the conventions on December 12, 1949, and ratified them on May 10, 1954. It signed Additional Protocol I, concerning the protection of victims of international armed conflicts, on December 12, 1977, and ratified it on September 29, 1989.

Russia considers itself the successor state to the Soviet Union and remains a party to these treaties. In 2019, it withdrew its declaration recognizing the International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission. As the Ministry of Defense explained, "This is precisely what the myth that Russia has withdrawn from the Geneva Conventions is based on. In fact, this is not true: Russia's own Foreign Ministry stressed that this does not affect its participation in Protocol I, which remains in force for Russia."

Russia is obliged to respect the conventions and ensure their observance, allow the International Committee of the Red Cross access to prisoners of war, refrain from deporting civilians, and search for and prosecute those who commit crimes. The conventions apply in international armed conflicts regardless of how a party describes the war. Therefore, the pseudo-label "special military operation" changes nothing, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Ukraine has been a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court since January 1, 2025. Russia signed it in 2000 but withdrew its signature in 2016 and is not a party to it. However, the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, meaning that its jurisdiction extends to Russia's actions, the Ministry of Defense said.

From February 24, 2022, to September 30, 2026, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine verified 73,451 civilian casualties. These included 17,605 people killed and 55,846 injured. The actual figures are higher, the mission stressed.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the war is becoming increasingly dangerous for civilians. Between January and September 2026, 2,570 civilians were killed and another 15,211 injured - 59% more than during the same period in 2025.

The number of people killed during those nine months had already exceeded the total for 2025, when the mission recorded 2,549 deaths.

Attacks on protected objects are also assessed by international bodies. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine found that attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Its report was presented to the UN General Assembly on October 26, 2026.

There is no official counter of violations of the conventions: violations are determined by courts. UN agencies and government bodies count documented attacks on protected categories:



Healthcare: More than 3,400 attacks verified by the World Health Organization as of November 3, 2026.

Education: 4,706 educational institutions have been damaged by shelling, including 428 completely destroyed, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Energy: At least 423 attacks on electricity infrastructure and 74 on heat supply infrastructure between October 2025 and March 2026, according to the UN.

Rescuers: 130 State Emergency Service employees had been killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of September 17, 2026.

Humanitarian workers: 35 killed and 127 injured since 2022, according to INSO data as of February 24, 2026. These figures are compiled by different organizations over different periods and therefore should not be added together, the Ministry of Defense noted.

"Behind every entry in these figures are incidents like the one in Komyshuvakha, where rescuers were clearing the rubble of a shelter under drone attacks six days after the strike," the ministry emphasized.

As previously reported, an event was held at the UN in late October focusing on the implementation of mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.