MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, at around 13:50 on November 15, two FPV drones controlled via a fiber-optic communication channel struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

One of the drones hit near a civilian car parked in a parking lot. The other fell onto tram tracks without detonating.

"Two men aged 59 and 48, as well as a 55-year-old woman, were injured. Doctors describe their condition as moderately serious. Two vehicles were damaged," the prosecutor's office reported.

Russian forces attack car with drone in Kharkiv, injuring three people

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, a 71-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack in Zaporizhzhia and was hospitalized.