MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Porsche Zahid dealership reported this on Facebook.

"As a result of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region, our Porsche Zahid dealership was damaged. Due to the consequences of the shelling, the center is temporarily closed. Fortunately, our entire team is safe and unharmed," the statement said.

The dealership team has already begun repair and cleanup work and is doing everything possible to resume operations as soon as possible.

Russian forces attack car with drone in Kharkiv, injuring three people

The dealership will provide further updates when it reopens.

As previously reported, Russian drone attacks caused damage in five districts of Kyiv region.

Photo: Volkswagen Porsche Zahid Kyiv/Facebook