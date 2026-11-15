Auto Dealership Damaged In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region
"As a result of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region, our Porsche Zahid dealership was damaged. Due to the consequences of the shelling, the center is temporarily closed. Fortunately, our entire team is safe and unharmed," the statement said.
The dealership team has already begun repair and cleanup work and is doing everything possible to resume operations as soon as possible.Read also: Russian forces attack car with drone in Kharkiv, injuring three people
The dealership will provide further updates when it reopens.
As previously reported, Russian drone attacks caused damage in five districts of Kyiv region.
Photo: Volkswagen Porsche Zahid Kyiv/Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment