MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy drone struck a high-rise apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. We are assessing the consequences,” he said.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that the drone hit the building's facade at the level of the ninth floor, damaging the window glazing.

Russians strike warehouses in Vyshhorod district, leaving one injured

“No reports of casualties have been received so far. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack,” he said.

As previously reported, two men and a woman were injured in enemy FPV drone strikes in Kharkiv.