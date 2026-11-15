MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

European countries should integrate mental health considerations into climate policies and emergency preparedness plans as the psychological effects of the climate crisis continue to grow, particularly among young people.

The report, titled Strengthening Mental Health in a Changing Climate: Insights from the WHO European Region, was released as the United Nations climate summit is taking place in Antalya, Türkiye.

According to the WHO, the impact of climate change on mental health extends beyond direct exposure to natural disasters such as floods and wildfires. Concerns about the planet's future can trigger anxiety, disrupt sleep and interfere with everyday activities.

Extreme heat can worsen existing mental health conditions, while direct exposure to floods and wildfires has been associated with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Environmental degradation and the loss of livelihoods can also contribute to chronic stress.

Young people are considered particularly vulnerable, as they are expected to bear a significant share of the long-term consequences of climate change.

The report cites a survey published in The Lancet Planetary Health, which found that up to 65% of young respondents in Finland, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom were concerned about climate change, while nearly 37% said it was negatively affecting their ability to function.

The findings are based on a 2021 study involving 10,000 people aged 16–25 across 10 countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Nigeria, the Philippines and the United States.

The WHO report also examines 20 interventions addressing climate-related challenges across 15 countries in the European Region, with a particular focus on psychosocial support following floods.

The report highlights Slovenia's response to the devastating floods of 2023 as an example of coordinated support.

Government agencies, healthcare professionals, humanitarian organisations and local communities worked together to assist affected populations. Mobile mental health teams, helplines, community activities and practical assistance helped thousands of families.

Support continued beyond the immediate emergency response, recognising that psychological recovery often takes longer than physical reconstruction.

Another example comes from Estonia, where the Estonian Green Movement, together with partners from three other European countries, led a project called "Addressing Climate Anxiety".

The initiative targeted young people aged 16–25 and sought to help them understand and manage climate-related emotions rather than treating climate anxiety as an illness.

Activities included training sessions for young volunteers, peer-support guidelines, self-help workbooks and workshops designed to strengthen emotional awareness and coping skills.

The latest report builds on the WHO's previous work in this area. In June 2022, the organisation presented a policy brief at the Stockholm+50 conference, concluding that climate change poses serious risks to mental health.

The WHO called on countries to incorporate mental health support into their responses to the growing climate crisis.

The organisation's second European Programme of Work for 2026–2030 also identifies climate and health action, alongside the promotion of mental health and well-being throughout life, as key strategic priorities.