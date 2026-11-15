Senior Lecturer in Politics, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University

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Nicholas' research and teaching interests are in the areas of Australian politics and political theory. He is currently working on a defence of luck egalitarianism, which is a responsibility-sensitive, luck-insensitive theory of justice, and he is also examining the links between contemporary egalitarian theory and policy debates over disadvantage and welfare reform.

Nicholas is also working on human rights protection in Australia, with a particular focus on the current debate over an Australian bill of rights. In addition to these projects, Nicholas has future work planned on the Australian Labor Party, political lobbyists, and the debate over justice and constructivism. He currently teaches units in Australian political institutions, public policy, human rights and contemporary liberalism (and its critics).

–present Lecturer, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University

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