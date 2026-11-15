Ogden, UT, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HoneyHarmony Drops New liquid formulation combines chromium with a 21-ingredient botanical, amino acid, and nutritional blend, with product information outlining its composition and supplement labeling.

November 15, 2026 - HoneyHarmony has introduced Honey Harmony Drops, a liquid dietary supplement formulated with chromium picolinate and a proprietary combination of botanical extracts, amino acids, and other nutritional ingredients. The product is positioned for adults interested in nutritional approaches to maintaining normal blood glucose metabolism.

According to the formulation information supplied for the announcement, Honey Harmony Drops provides 7 micrograms of chromium per 1-milliliter serving, equivalent to 20% of the U.S. Daily Value, alongside a proprietary blend listed at 15.447 milligrams. Each container provides 30 servings.

The introduction of Honey Harmony reflects the continued development of multi-ingredient dietary supplements combining trace minerals, plant-derived compounds, and amino acids in liquid formulations.

Although the product is marketed for blood sugar support, the available formulation details do not establish that the finished supplement improves blood glucose levels or provides a clinically demonstrated benefit. Such conclusions would require appropriate research involving the complete formulation.

Overview of the HoneyHarmony Liquid Supplement

Honey Harmony Drops

The formulation includes chromium, botanical extracts such as African mango, green tea, gymnema sylvestre, and ginseng, together with amino acids including L-glutamine, L-arginine, L-tyrosine, and L-tryptophan.

Additional ingredients include compounds commonly found in nutritional supplements, such as L-carnitine hydrochloride, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), and beta-alanine.

Honey Harmony identifies the product as a multi-ingredient formulation rather than a single-nutrient supplement.

The supplied Supplement Facts information specifies a serving size of 1 milliliter and 30 servings per container. Each serving is listed as containing zero calories.

The proprietary blend contains 21 ingredients. However, the individual quantities of those ingredients are not disclosed in the information provided.

This distinction is relevant when interpreting supplement formulations because the presence of an ingredient does not, by itself, establish that it is included at a quantity studied in clinical research.

Understanding the Role of Chromium in Blood Glucose Metabolism

Chromium is an essential trace mineral associated with normal macronutrient metabolism.

The Honey Harmony formulation includes chromium in the form of chromium picolinate, a compound commonly used in dietary supplements.

According to the supplied product information, each serving provides:



Chromium (as chromium picolinate): 7 micrograms Percentage of Daily Value: 20%

Chromium has been investigated for its possible relationship with insulin function and glucose metabolism. However, findings from studies involving chromium supplementation have been inconsistent.

Research on chromium does not establish that every chromium-containing supplement improves blood sugar control, and the findings cannot automatically be applied to products containing additional ingredients.

The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements provides scientific information on chromium, including its dietary sources, biological functions, and evidence concerning supplementation.

For consumers, understanding the difference between a nutrient's established biological role and a product-specific health claim is important.

Honey Harmony Drops contains chromium, but the supplied information does not include clinical testing demonstrating an effect of the finished formulation on blood glucose concentrations.

Botanical Ingredients Included in Honey Harmony Drops

The proprietary blend contains plant-derived ingredients from several botanical families.

Maca Root Extract

Maca, scientifically known as Lepidium meyenii, is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andean region of South America.

Its root has a history of dietary use and has been investigated in nutritional research. The available product information identifies maca root extract as one component of the formulation without specifying its individual concentration.

African Mango Seed Extract

African mango, or Irvingia gabonensis, is a tree native to parts of tropical Africa.

Its seeds have been examined in studies involving nutrition and metabolic health. However, research findings involving individual African mango preparations cannot establish the effectiveness of a finished multi-ingredient supplement.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape seed extract is derived from Vitis vinifera and contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols.

These compounds have attracted scientific interest because of their chemical properties and potential biological activities.

The specific concentration and standardization of grape seed extract in HoneyHarmony have not been disclosed.

Guarana Seed Extract

Guarana, scientifically known as Paullinia cupana, is a plant native to the Amazon region.

Its seeds naturally contain caffeine and other compounds. Because the formulation also includes green tea extract, the total caffeine exposure may depend on the characteristics and quantities of the extracts used.

The supplied ingredient information does not disclose the caffeine content per serving.

Eleuthero Root Extract

Eleuthero, or Eleutherococcus senticosus, is a botanical ingredient with a history of traditional use in parts of Asia.

It is sometimes referred to as Siberian ginseng, although it is botanically distinct from Panax ginseng.

Astragalus Root Extract

Astragalus, identified as Astragalus membranaceus, is a plant used in traditional botanical preparations.

Its root contains various naturally occurring compounds that have been examined in laboratory and preliminary research.

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea is derived from Camellia sinensis and contains catechins and other phytochemicals.

The chemical composition of green tea extracts varies depending on extraction methods and standardization.

Some concentrated green tea extracts have been associated with liver-related safety concerns, particularly at higher exposures.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a climbing plant traditionally used in botanical preparations.

Researchers have examined constituents of gymnema in relation to glucose metabolism. Nevertheless, the evidence concerning individual preparations cannot be assumed to apply to Honey Harmony.

Individuals taking glucose-lowering medication should consult a healthcare professional before combining it with supplements containing ingredients investigated for glucose-related effects.

Additional Plant-Derived Components

The formulation also includes several other botanical extracts.

Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract

Coleus forskohlii is a plant containing compounds such as forskolin. Research has investigated forskolin's biological activity, although the supplied product details do not identify a standardized forskolin concentration.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract

Cayenne pepper, derived from Capsicum annuum, contains capsaicinoids responsible for its characteristic pungency.

These compounds have been examined in nutrition and metabolic research. The extract concentration is not provided.

Grapefruit Seed

Grapefruit, or Citrus paradisi, is included in the ingredient list as grapefruit seed.

Grapefruit-derived substances warrant particular attention because grapefruit can interact with certain prescription medications. Whether a specific grapefruit seed preparation produces a clinically meaningful interaction depends on its composition and exposure.

Ginseng Root Extract

The formula includes Panax ginseng root extract.

Ginseng has been investigated in studies involving several aspects of human physiology, including metabolic processes. Results vary by preparation, population, and study design.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are aromatic compounds associated with the characteristic scent of raspberries.

Although they have been investigated in laboratory research, reliable human evidence supporting their use for meaningful metabolic outcomes remains limited.

The inclusion of these botanical ingredients illustrates the breadth of the proprietary blend, but the combined physiological effects of the finished formulation cannot be established from the ingredient list alone.

Amino Acids and Other Nutritional Compounds

HoneyHarmony

L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in numerous physiological processes, including nitrogen transport and cellular metabolism.

The body can synthesize glutamine, and it is also present in protein-containing foods.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid involved in the production of several biologically important compounds, including catecholamine neurotransmitters and thyroid hormones.

Its presence in a supplement does not establish a specific clinical outcome.

L-Arginine

L-arginine participates in protein synthesis and is a precursor to nitric oxide, a signaling molecule involved in vascular function.

The individual amount included in the proprietary blend has not been disclosed.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid commonly included in sports nutrition products.

It contributes to the synthesis of carnosine in the body. Its inclusion should not be interpreted as evidence of a blood glucose benefit.

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter naturally present in the nervous system.

Oral GABA supplements have been investigated for several possible effects, but the findings do not establish the clinical effectiveness of this particular formulation.

L-Tryptophan

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid obtained through the diet.

It serves as a precursor to serotonin and other biologically important compounds.

L-Carnitine Hydrochloride

L-carnitine is involved in the transport of long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they can be used in energy metabolism.

The body produces carnitine, and it is also obtained from certain foods.

Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a compound derived from glycyrrhizic acid associated with licorice.

Glycyrrhizin-related substances may have clinically relevant effects on blood pressure and potassium balance at sufficient exposures.

Because the individual quantity is not specified, the supplied information is insufficient to assess exposure to this ingredient.

HoneyHarmony Supplement Facts and Serving Information

The product information provides the following nutritional details.

Supplement Facts Amount per Serving Serving size 1 ml Servings per container 30 Calories 0 Chromium (as chromium picolinate) 7 mcg Chromium Daily Value 20% Proprietary blend 15.447 mg

The declared proprietary blend contains 21 ingredients.

A proprietary blend lists the combined quantity of multiple ingredients without identifying the precise amount of each component.

This labeling approach limits the conclusions that can be drawn about individual ingredient exposure.

For example, studies examining specific botanical extracts frequently use defined concentrations, standardized preparations, and particular dosing schedules.

The supplied information also does not identify independent laboratory testing, third-party certification, or completed clinical trials involving the finished product.

No such testing or certification is claimed in this announcement.

Other Ingredients in the Liquid Formulation

In addition to the active nutritional components, HoneyHarmony Drops contains several ingredients used in liquid supplement formulations.

The listed other ingredients are:



Water

Natural flavors

Potassium sorbate

Stevia

Xylitol Citrus extract

Water serves as part of the liquid base.

Natural flavors and citrus extract may contribute to the product's sensory characteristics.

Potassium sorbate is commonly used as a preservative in food and beverage formulations.

Stevia and xylitol are sweetening ingredients used in various food and dietary supplement products.

The presence of these substances does not establish the finished product's taste, shelf life, or stability without additional formulation and testing information.

Consumers with ingredient sensitivities should examine the complete label before using a dietary supplement.

Distinguishing Nutritional Support From Medical Treatment

Blood glucose regulation is a complex physiological process involving insulin secretion, insulin sensitivity, liver metabolism, dietary intake, physical activity, and other factors.

Maintaining blood glucose within an appropriate range is particularly important for individuals with diabetes or other metabolic conditions.

Dietary supplements are regulated differently from prescription medications in the United States.

They are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for effectiveness before marketing in the same way as pharmaceutical drugs.

A dietary supplement intended for general nutritional support should not be presented as a substitute for established medical treatment.

The ingredient information for Honey Harmony does not demonstrate that the product prevents, treats, or cures diabetes.

It also does not establish that the supplement can replace glucose-lowering medication, dietary management, or other measures recommended by healthcare professionals.

Individuals managing diabetes should continue following their prescribed treatment plans and discuss supplement use with a qualified healthcare professional.

This is particularly important when products contain multiple botanical ingredients that may have pharmacological activity or interact with medications.

Interpreting Research on Multi-Ingredient Supplements

Research involving individual nutrients and botanical compounds can provide useful background about their biological characteristics.

However, the results of individual ingredient studies do not necessarily predict the effects of a combined supplement.

Differences in dose, chemical composition, absorption, preparation methods, and participant characteristics may influence research findings.

The HoneyHarmony formula contains a wide range of substances, but the available information does not include a study evaluating the complete combination.

Consequently, claims regarding improvements in fasting glucose, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), insulin sensitivity, or long-term metabolic outcomes would require additional evidence.

Product-specific research would be needed to determine whether the formulation produces measurable effects under controlled conditions.

Safety assessment would also need to consider potential interactions among ingredients and the cumulative exposure associated with regular use.

Consumer Considerations and Label Transparency

When evaluating dietary supplements, consumers may benefit from examining serving size, ingredient identity, quantity, and relevant safety information.

Honey Harmony Drops provides a declared serving size and identifies the components of its proprietary blend.

The information also identifies chromium separately from the blend.

However, the individual amounts of the 21 proprietary ingredients are not provided.

Additional information, including botanical standardization, caffeine content, and relevant quality-control documentation, would help healthcare professionals and consumers interpret the formulation more completely.

People who are pregnant or breastfeeding, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those taking prescription medications should seek professional guidance before using multi-ingredient supplements.

Potential interactions are especially relevant when products contain ginseng, gymnema, guarana, grapefruit-derived ingredients, or licorice-related compounds.

Product Information and Current Announcement

The introduction of HoneyHarmony Drops provides information about a liquid supplement combining chromium with botanical and amino acid ingredients.

The product's declared composition includes 7 micrograms of chromium and a 15.447-milligram proprietary blend per serving.

The formulation is presented in a 30-serving container, with a serving size of 1 milliliter.

The supplied information identifies the product's ingredients and nutritional labeling but does not provide independent verification of manufacturing standards, product-specific clinical outcomes, or long-term safety.

The announcement therefore concerns the product's stated introduction and composition rather than the demonstration of a medical or therapeutic effect.

About HoneyHarmony

HoneyHarmony is the name associated with Honey Harmony Drops, a multi-ingredient liquid dietary supplement

The supplied product information identifies chromium picolinate, 21 proprietary blend ingredients, and additional formulation components.

Further corporate information, manufacturing details, and independently verified product research were not supplied for this announcement.

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HoneyHarmony