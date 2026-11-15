MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday participated in the grand state-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Chhota Udepur, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He virtually inaugurated and laid the e-foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,283.97 crore for citizens across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the sacrifices and contributions of tribal heroes to India's freedom struggle.

He recalled that the "Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana", launched by the Prime Minister in 2007, has become a milestone in the holistic development of tribal communities.

Chief Minister Patel noted that earlier tribal regions demanded only paved roads up to their villages, but today these areas are being connected through high-speed corridors.

He also said that nearly 50 crore people across the country have risen out of poverty, reflecting the impact of schemes designed with the welfare of the last person in society at their centre.

The Chief Minister announced further socio-economic initiatives worth Rs 231 crore along with individual beneficiary assistance.

He highlighted the transformation in education and healthcare, saying that 12 science colleges, two universities, 12 medical colleges and 57 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are now operational in the tribal belt.

More than 22,500 smart classrooms have been set up and over 18,800 Forest Rights Certificates distributed.

On the occasion, innovative livelihood initiatives such as Shabari Booth and Johar Cafe were launched to support tribal women and local artisans.

Chief Minister Patel announced that Chhota Udepur would be developed as a Sports and Food Processing Hub to create new employment opportunities for the youth and contribute to the vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047".

He also launched the "Prakruti Krushi Aadharit Vadi Sahay Yojana" in 14 tribal districts.

Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said that November 15 has been etched in golden letters in history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He noted that "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" was celebrated at 86 locations across the state and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the development of more than 1.11 crore tribal people living from Umargam to Ambaji.

He said the schemes of both the Centre and the state are inspired by the ideals of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The projects announced cover works by the Tribal Development, Water Supply, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Education, Health, Animal Husbandry, Forest and Environment, and Panchayat departments.

Approval of forest rights certificates for 18,828 beneficiaries and development works worth Rs 1,017 crore were also highlighted.

Those present watched the live telecast of the national-level celebration in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, and the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathwa, MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa and Abhesinh Tadvi, former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gita Rathwa, along with senior officials and a large number of tribal community members.