MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Aryan Vaid has reacted to the video of actor Sharad Kapoor being in a not so good place. The two actors have worked together in 'Chahat Ek Nasha'.

The actor took to his Instagram recently, and shared a video, in which he defended Bollywood saying Bollywood is not different from any industry, and that industries or the world doesn't stop for any cog in its wheel.

He said in the video,“Bollywood, what kind of a place is Bollywood? I have seen videos of Sharad Kapoor and I felt very bad. I did a film with Sharad many years ago, it was titled 'Chahat Ek Nasha', and whenever I saw these videos when I read many comments many people are saying that Bollywood doesn't take care of its actors. I mean, what is Bollywood? Bollywood is like any other industry”.

He further mentioned,“Bollywood can't force you to work, I am not saying I don't know what happened with him but with many actors when bad time comes, I am sorry to say it comes because they haven't thought about their bad times in their good times and that can lead to two things, one is frustration that you are not getting work so because of that, a lot of actors can take to drinking. Their frustration or whatever the kind of frustration they are feeling”.

He also advised people to be careful with their finances, and think about safety funds which could rescue them in difficult times.

He shared,“The second thing is that with the financial burden your bills don't stop coming. This industry once made Amitabh Bachchan sit at home. This industry has made many people sit at home. This is not only for Bollywood I think this is applicable to every single industry. In your good time please think about your bad time. God forbid that such a bad time comes to anyone but it doesn't tell. So, guys just spend your money wisely and yes, those who are roaming around in India with iPhone 18 and those who are buying on EMIs”.

“Guys, be careful because the dopamine hit of iPhone 18 will leave you in two months but a bad CIBIL score will follow you for 10-12 years”, he added.

Earlier, the netizens expressed their concerns over the actor as he appeared in a bad shape. One user wrote, "Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir”. Another user said, "There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you”.

However, Sharad Kapoor clarified that he is doing fine as he continues to recover from his injury in Barcelona. He also shared that he sent away his dogs to an animal welfare facility for a brief duration till the time he shifts his home.