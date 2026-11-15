MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) The Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday constituted the state Manifesto Committee and the state Chargesheet Committee for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections 2027.

According to the letters issued by Dhillon, important responsibilities have been entrusted to senior party leaders in both committees.

Announcing these significant appointments, Dhillon said that a few more committees would be announced in the coming days.

According to a press statement by the party office, former State President and former Rajya Sabha Member Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed Chairman of the State Manifesto Committee.

Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and H.S. Phoolka have been included as members of the committee.

Thus, the manifesto committee comprises 13 members, including former ministers, former legislators, Members of Parliament and senior party office-bearers from Punjab.

According to the press statement, former state President and former Member of Parliament Sunil Jakhar has been appointed Chairman of the state chargesheet committee that include Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwet Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

The committee comprises 14 members. Experienced political leaders from both Punjab and the national level have also been entrusted with responsibilities in this committee.

The constitution of these two committees is being viewed as an important step in the BJP's preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2027.

By including senior leaders in the manifesto committee, the party has brought together experience and representation from various fields for preparing its election manifesto.

Likewise, senior leaders have also been included in the chargesheet committee and entrusted with a distinct responsibility.