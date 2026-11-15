MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday unveiled the official logo and mascot for the 8th Khelo India Youth Games – 2026, which will be hosted by Telangana from December 11 to 22.

The unveiling took place at the Union Minister's official residence in New Delhi.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Vakiti Srihari; State Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy; and the State Government Advisor (Sports), A.P. Jitender attended the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed Union Minister Mandaviya that stadiums have been prepared in Hyderabad and various district headquarters across the state to host the games.

He stated that over 7,000 athletes will compete across 27 sports disciplines.

The Chief Minister also highlighted to the Union Minister that the state's sports budget has been increased from Rs 113 crore to Rs 465 crore within a span of three years.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also apprised the Union Minister that the construction of 61 mini-stadiums in the state has already been completed, while work on another 15 stadiums is currently in various stages of progress.

Earlier, the Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Khelo India Youth Games - 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad this December.

The Chief Minister presented the formal invitation to the Prime Minister and briefed him on the logo and mascot for the Games.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that over 7,000 of the best young athletes from across the country will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games.

He noted that this event will serve as an excellent platform for these athletes to prepare for representing India in prestigious international competitions, such as the Asian Games and the Olympics, in the future.

The Chief Minister also highlighted to the Prime Minister that Telangana has a proven track record of successfully hosting major sporting events, including the National Games in 2002 and the World Military Games in 2007.

Chief Secretary to the State Government Sanjay Jaju, Principal Secretary to the CM V. Seshadri, Special Chief Secretary for the Sports Department Vani Prasad, and Managing Director of the Sports Authority Soni Bala Devi were also present at the logo and mascot unveiling.