MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended the state-level Chhath Mahotsav in Yamunanagar town.

He extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly those belonging to Purvanchal and prayed that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya remain upon everyone and that their lives be filled with happiness, prosperity and well-being.

The Chief Minister also performed puja at the ghat and sought the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

The Chief Minister said people had gathered on the sacred land of the Yamuna to seek the blessings of Chhathi Maiya.“This wonderful confluence of nature and culture connects us more strongly with our roots.”

He said he had come to honour a great tradition that people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh have made an integral part of Haryana's cultural heritage through their faith and hard work. He said Chhath Puja also has a connection with the land of Haryana.

According to a popular belief, the festival originated during the Mahabharata era, when Karna, the son of Surya, began worshipping the Sun God in Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra. Thus, the festival is also deeply connected with our historical, religious and cultural traditions.

The Chief Minister said respecting the faith and traditions of people from Purvanchal and safeguarding their interests is the responsibility of the state government.

In keeping with this commitment, the government is developing necessary facilities for the organisation of Chhath Puja. He said a bathing ghat has been constructed in Karnal city with an outlay of Rs 4.48 crore.

A ghat has also been constructed on the opposite bank of the canal under the Smart City Project. Besides, a dedicated ghat for Chhath Puja has been developed in Panchkula city. Ghats have also been constructed in Panipat and Sonipat towns.

The Chief Minister said hardworking and dedicated people from Purvanchal are making significant contributions to strengthening the country's economy through their hard work, commitment and dedication across different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also described Chhath as a national festival, reflecting its wider cultural and social significance.

He said the state government is continuously working for the welfare, dignity and social security of workers. During the last 12 years, Rs 3,931 crore has been spent on the welfare of construction workers. In addition, the Haryana Labour Welfare Board has spent more than Rs 1,000 crore on various worker welfare initiatives.