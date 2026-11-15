MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the state needs Centre's assistance to build more resilient infrastructure in coastal Andhra region to mitigate damages due to cyclones.

He added that as the coastal region frequently faces cyclones, he opined that stronger and more resilient infrastructure is essential as a permanent solution to minimise cyclone damage, and the state needs Central assistance for this purpose.

He was interacting with a seven-member Central team, which visited Andhra Pradesh to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Murasu.

The team held a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister after completing its field inspections.

The Central team, led by Chittaranjan Das, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary, split into two groups and toured Bapatla, Palnadu, Eluru and East Godavari districts.

The team inspected damaged agricultural fields, canals, roads and houses at nearly 60 locations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the Central team that the impact of El Nino, coupled with two cyclones striking the state within a short period, had caused extensive damage.

He said the state government had anticipated the cyclone's movement and initiated precautionary measures well in advance.

Relief and restoration operations were undertaken on a war footing after the cyclone, he added.

"Road connectivity, electricity supply and mobile network services were restored within 24 hours. Normalcy was restored in cyclone-affected areas. Steps were being taken to ensure that farmers who suffered crop losses received insurance assistance at the earliest. Additional ration supplies were also distributed in cyclone-affected areas."

He suggested that keeping all these aspects in view, the Central team should submit its report on the cyclone damage to the Centre within 10 days.

He appealed to the Centre to release immediate financial assistance to the state for cyclone relief and rehabilitation.

According to the report submitted to the Central team, the state government has estimated the total damage caused by Cyclone Murasu at Rs 2,484.43 crore.

A total of 1,385 km of roads, breaches at 36 locations and 65 culverts were damaged, resulting in losses of Rs 888.84 crore.

Crops over 1,43,617 hectares suffered damage worth Rs 874.97 crore, affecting 1,86,063 farmers. Damage to horticultural crops across 6,756 hectares was estimated at Rs 337.10 crore, affecting 12,605 farmers.

A total of 369 irrigation sources were affected, with breaches reported at 509 locations. As many as 114 roads spanning 220 km were damaged in rural areas were damaged.

A total of 10,192 11-kV electricity poles, 6,442 LT poles and 1,448 distribution transformers (DTRs) were damaged.

The state government spent Rs 37 crore on emergency response and relief measures.

A total of 3,859 houses, including 645 huts, were damaged. Damage was also reported in the medical and health, fisheries, municipal administration, women and child welfare, rural development, drinking water, school education, animal husbandry and handloom sectors.

The Central team members told the Chief Minister that roads had suffered extensive damage, particularly rural roads affected by flash floods. Several electricity poles were also damaged.

Many farmers had not opted for crop insurance due to high premium rates for commercial crops such as cotton.

Damage was considerably reduced because the state government had undertaken advance desilting of canals and streams. Thatched and other non-permanent houses in villages were damaged.

The team suggested examining the possibility of providing ration supplies three times within 30 days.

Pre-school uniforms should be provided to children in government schools.

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) were also severely affected by the cyclone and required special assistance.

Farmers who suffered losses to organic crops and natural farming should be provided higher compensation.