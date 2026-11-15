MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 15 (IANS) The“Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra,” a foot march from Ujjain to Ayodhya led by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, entered its 22nd day on Sunday and concluded at Amrod village in Ashoknagar district.

The march, driven by a commitment to truth and justice, began the day from Tulsi Park in Ashoknagar and passed through Kudi Ghat, Pal Katori and Madkheda before reaching Amrod High School in the evening.

Before the padyatra resumed, participants performed worship,“abhishek and aarti” of the sacred water vessels placed on the Dharmarath, the idol of Lord Ramlalla and a“Parthiva Shivling.”

The national flag was then hoisted and saluted, with a renewed pledge to protect the nation's unity, integrity, the Constitution and democracy. After a brief rest and lunch in Madkheda, the march continued past Nayara petrol pump and the Batoli-Dangaura junction, finally ending in Amrod, where arrangements for dinner and overnight stay were made.

In Ashoknagar, Digvijaya Singh was welcomed by Shivaji Sarganiya, Kolua Road Block Congress President, on behalf of the Ahirwar community.

On the occasion, the former Chief Minister paid tribute to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda by garlanding his portrait. Addressing the gathering, Digvijaya Singh described the yatra as more than a foot march. It is a collective resolve, a jan-sankalp, to protect truth, dharma, self-respect, social harmony and Sanatan values.

He said the essence of Sanatan Dharma lies in truth, non-violence, compassion, love, harmony and equal respect for all faiths. The foundation of dharma, he stressed, must rest on love, harmony and human welfare rather than hatred or division.

The primary objectives of the padyatra (foot march), he explained, include raising a voice for truth and justice against alleged vote theft and the misappropriation of donations collected in the name of Lord Ram.

The march seeks transparency and accountability in the management of offerings at religious sites, protection of the true values of Sanatan Dharma, and the strengthening of love, harmony and brotherhood in society.

Digvijaya Singh demanded a public accounting of every rupee collected for the Ram Mandir, insisting that funds given in faith must be handled with complete transparency.

He also called for an impartial probe into irregularities in electoral rolls so that citizens can be assured their names remain secure and their votes reach the candidates of their choice.

He recalled the Sanatan message that righteousness should prevail, unrighteousness be destroyed, goodwill flourish among all beings, and the world prosper.

The yatra, which began on Vijayadashami after prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on October 20, continues its journey toward Ayodhya, carrying this message through interactions at religious sites, dialogues with saints and conversations with ordinary citizens.