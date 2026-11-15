MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Taking forward the nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDMC will organise its 50th Sunday Special Mega Plantation Drive on November 22, said Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Chahal said that completing 50 consecutive Sunday plantation drives is not merely a numerical achievement but a symbol of public participation, environmental awareness and collective responsibility.

On Sunday, the 49th consecutive weekend, Chahal led a plantation drive at Palika Milan, NDMC Housing Complex, Chanakyapuri, Keventer Lane, according to an official statement.

Announcing the next important milestone of the campaign, Chahal said that NDMC will organise its 50th Special Mega Plantation Drive next Sunday, it said.

At the Chanakyapuri event, Chahal was joined in the plantation drive by residents, women, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives and NDMC officials. Residents planted saplings in the name of their mothers and pledged to take care of and protect them.

Chahal said that successfully conducting plantation drives for 49 consecutive Sundays reflects the commitment of NDMC and residents towards environmental protection.

He emphasised that planting a sapling alone is not enough, as its regular care, watering and protection are equally important to ensure that it grows into a healthy tree.

Chahal appealed to residents to take personal responsibility for the saplings planted by them and ensure their regular maintenance. Every sapling planted and nurtured today will help provide cleaner air and a better environment for future generations, he said.

The programme on next Sunday shall witness the participation of various RWAs, residents who have participated in previous Sunday plantation drives, community representatives, MTS personnel, the Horticulture Department and other stakeholders associated with the campaign, the statement said.

On this special occasion, participants from previous plantation drives will come together to celebrate their collective contribution and renew their commitment to making New Delhi greener, it said.