MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, November 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the grand state-level celebration of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" in Chhota Udepur, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The event highlighted the state government's focus on tribal welfare, safety and development.

Before addressing the public gathering, the Chief Minister took part in a grand roadshow from Bhagwan Birsa Munda Circle to SN College Ground.

Large numbers of people lined the route to welcome him as the procession moved through the town, reflecting the significance of the occasion for the tribal community of the region.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel inaugurated six state-of-the-art mini fire tenders built at a total cost of around Rs 3.5 crore.

The vehicles were procured through grants allocated from the District Mineral Foundation.

Officials said the new fire tenders would significantly strengthen fire safety and disaster management capabilities in Chhota Udepur district, improving emergency response in both urban and remote tribal areas.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Tribal Development Department.

The exhibition showcases various welfare schemes, development works and projects implemented by the state government for the upliftment of tribal communities.

It will remain open to citizens and visitors for the next three days, enabling local people to learn about the schemes in detail and avail maximum benefits from them.

During the roadshow and the visit to the exhibition, Chief Minister Patel was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathwa, MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa and Abhesinh Tadvi, former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gitaben Rathwa, Secretary of the Tribal Development Department Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain, District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, along with local representatives and senior officials.

The state-level programme underscored the Gujarat government's continued emphasis on honouring tribal icons and advancing development initiatives in tribal-dominated districts.

The inauguration of modern fire-fighting equipment and the public exhibition of welfare schemes were presented as practical steps towards improving safety infrastructure and ensuring that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in Chhota Udepur and surrounding areas.