Sachin Tendulkar Advises Young Players on Tech and Natural Instincts

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar believes technology should complement a cricketer's preparation but never come in the way of instinctive decision-making on the field. Speaking on the sidelines of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 Player Auction today in Mumbai, ISPL Core Committee Member Tendulkar highlighted the importance of striking the right balance between technology and natural instincts while encouraging young cricketers to stay connected to the joy of playing the game, according to a press release from ISPL.

“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over. In cricket, a batter has very little time to process information when a bowler is running in. You can have your game plans in place, but once you are out in the middle, it is important to keep a clear mind and back yourself to react instinctively. Technology can help you to a certain extent, but ultimately, you have to trust yourself. That is when you perform at your best,” Tendulkar said.

The auction witnessed the presence of ISPL Core Committee Members, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Sachin Tendulkar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, and Head Selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre alongside Tiigers of Kolkata franchise co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Emphasising the importance of grassroots opportunities, Tendulkar also spoke about ISPL's role in identifying and nurturing emerging talent from across the country.