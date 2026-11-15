Telangana CM Requests Central Support for Major Irrigation Projects

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to expedite pending irrigation projects in the State, secure crucial statutory clearances and resolve inter-State disputes. He also requested the Centre to release funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and sanction an additional ₹5,000 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASI).

The Chief Minister, who led a State delegation at PM Modi's residence in New Delhi, urged the Prime Minister to persuade the Maharashtra government to cooperate with Telangana in taking up the Tummidihetti barrage across the Pranhita River at a water level of 152 metres. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, State Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari were part of the delegation.

Briefing the Prime Minister on the progress of irrigation projects, Revanth Reddy explained the steps taken by his government since assuming office in December 2023, including the progress of works and payment of compensation to project-displaced families. Referring to his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revanth Reddy said Telangana was prepared to provide adequate compensation to people affected by the proposed Tummidihetti barrage in Maharashtra.

He urged the Prime Minister to convince the neighbouring State to facilitate the project, which would help supply water through gravity to meet the irrigation and drinking water requirements of backward and tribal regions of Telangana. The Chief Minister also sought the Prime Minister's intervention in securing pending environmental and other statutory clearances for major projects, including the Dr. S. Jaipal Reddy Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Sitamma Sagar Multipurpose Project (SSMP) and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS).

The Chief Minister also sought PMKSY funding for four irrigation projects: ₹5,183 crore for the integrated Sammakka Sagar-Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, ₹392 crore for the Modikunta Vagu project, ₹171 crore for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project and ₹103 crore for the Chanaka-Korata barrage. During the meeting, the Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the inaugural and closing ceremonies of the 8th Khelo India Youth Games-2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from December 11 to 22.