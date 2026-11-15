Indian Women Claim Bronze Medal at Asia Rugby Sevens in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 15 (ANI): India's U20 Women's team secured the bronze medal for the second consecutive year at the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens 2026, concluding their campaign with a 27-0 victory over Sri Lanka at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The Indian U20 Women's team began Day 2 with a closely contested semi-final against Malaysia, narrowly going down 12-14. Samruddhi Kadam and Khushi Devi scored a try each, while Mamali Singh added a conversion as India pushed Malaysia throughout the contest, according to a press release from ARE U20. The team coached by Kiano Fourie bounced back strongly in the bronze medal match against Sri Lanka, registering a comprehensive 27-0 victory to secure a podium finish. Samruddhi Kadam scored two tries, while Aditi Londhe, Akshaya NS and Anita Murmu added a try each. Dipali Tathe contributed early on with a conversion. The victory ensured that India finished third for the second consecutive year, following their bronze medal at the previous edition in Rajgir, Bihar.

The Indian U20 Men's team faced Chinese Taipei in its final group-stage fixture, going down 5-12, with Rahul Majhi scoring India's only try. In their next outing against Singapore, India went down 5-29, with Rahul Majhi again getting on the scoresheet. India concluded its campaign on a positive note with a 24-7 victory over Thailand in the seventh/eighth-place playoff. Ajit Nag scored two tries, while Pushpender and Naman Yadav added one try each. Bharat Kisan and Rahul Majhi contributed a conversion apiece, helping India secure seventh place overall.

Hong Kong China emerged as champions in both the men's and women's categories, with Malaysia finishing as runners-up in both competitions. Chinese Taipei claimed third place in the men's category, while India secured bronze in the women's competition. India Women secured bronze for the second consecutive year, while Hong Kong China completed a double-title finish, winning both the men's and women's competitions. (ANI)