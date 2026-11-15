Assam CM Attends Kumar Bhaskar Varma University Convocation Ceremony

Nalbari (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the third convocation ceremony of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University in Nalbari as the Chief Guest. A total of 1,873 students were awarded degrees and certificates at the ceremony.

Addressing the graduating students on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Act establishing this university was introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2011, when he was serving as the State's Education Minister. "The institution was conceptualised in the name of Kumar Bhaskar Varma, the illustrious ruler of ancient Kamarupa, with the objective of ensuring that the younger generation does not lose sight of Assam's rich heritage, the Rig Veda, ancient scriptures such as the Manusmriti and the great epics amid the growing influence of Western culture and modernisation," he said.

Observing that the university, guided by the immortal words of the great poet Kalidasa and bearing an emblem featuring palm leaves, a pen and two earthen lamps, has been successful in spreading the light of sacred knowledge across the State, the Chief Minister said that under the new National Education Policy, the university introduced four-year undergraduate programmes in 14 departments from the academic year 2023–24. "It currently offers courses in Sanskrit, Vedas, Philosophy and Literature, alongside newer disciplines such as Yoga Science, Astrology, Nyaya Shastra, Dharma Shastra and Puranic Studies," he said.

Pointing out that the student strength of the university has reached 1,753 in the academic year 2026–27 and that 215 research scholars are currently pursuing PhD programmes, he said that the university, which secured a 'B+' grade in the assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2022, has also achieved the notable distinction of declaring examination results within 15 days of the completion of examinations.

Appreciating the social commitment demonstrated by the university's employees and faculty members, the Chief Minister said that during the recent flood situation, they had contributed one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Moreover, under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, they have participated in voluntary relief and rehabilitation work for two days in the flood-affected areas of Nazira, setting an exemplary instance of humanitarian service. He also informed that the Finance Minister has announced a grant of Rs. 50 crore in the current year's Budget for the development of the university's infrastructure. Moreover, a decision has also been taken to recognise Krishnakanta Handiqui Sanskrit College in Guwahati as an affiliated college of the university. He assured that the State Government would also introduce departments like Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Archaeology in the university's curriculum in the future.

Stating the importance of integrating ancient knowledge with modern science, the Chief Minister said that the demand for skilled human resources is increasing in areas such as the preservation of ancient manuscripts, computational analysis in Sanskrit, practical applications of Yoga and Naturopathy, and scientific analysis of Astrology and Vastu Shastra. Citing the example of Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said that students there undergo coaching in Vedic Mathematics to perform well in competitive examinations. He further observed that Vastu Shastra was not a religious concept but a scientifically grounded discipline that promotes natural lighting and a positive environment within homes. He stated that the State Government has recently issued instructions to follow Vastu principles while constructing government buildings. He also highlighted how Ayurveda in Kerala has established itself alongside modern medical science and how people's interest in natural healing methods is steadily increasing.

Dr. Sarma said that if the university incorporated the history of temples such as Kamakhya, Umananda and Negheriting, along with the traditions of Shakti worship, into its academic curriculum, it could attract audiences from across the world through YouTube and web portals. Observing that the complexities and growing ethical challenges of modern life have led to an increased inclination towards spirituality, the Chief Minister said that Assam alone required at least 2,000 skilled individuals capable of performing religious rituals and reciting Sanskrit mantras. This, he noted, could open up substantial avenues for livelihood and income generation. He said that students would not need to travel to the Skill University in Mangaldai to acquire these skills. Instead, the university should introduce short-term courses in Vedic Mathematics, Naturopathy, Astrology and Ayurveda to make its academic offerings more relevant to contemporary needs.

The Chief Minister advised the university to adopt five villages and undertake an initiative to teach all residents of at least one village to speak Sanskrit every year. He observed that such an initiative would represent the university's highest form of social responsibility. Highlighting the relationship between Sanskrit and modern technology, he said that the principles of Panini's Sanskrit grammar have a remarkable resemblance to the concepts underlying machine learning in Artificial Intelligence. He also remarked that even in Germany, one could witness the immense respect and appreciation that Indian scriptures and ancient texts continued to command. He also said that those who could combine knowledge of Political Science with the ability to communicate in Sanskrit and an understanding of Artificial Intelligence would command the greatest respect in society.

Expressing his firm belief that by blending the resources of the past, the challenges of the present and the possibilities of the future, the university would one day embark on a glorious journey of growth comparable to that of Nalanda and Takshashila, the Chief Minister urged the students to establish themselves as well-rounded and successful human resources dedicated to serving society. Minister of Finance Jayanta Mallabaruah, Vice-Chancellor Kumar Bhaskar Varma, Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Professor Pralhad Joshi, Rector Professor Mallika Kalita, Registrar Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Controller of Examinations Dr. Prashanta Jyoti Gautam, District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, along with several other distinguished personalities, members of the University's Court and Executive Council, faculty members and students, and a host of other dignitaries were present at the convocation ceremony. (ANI)