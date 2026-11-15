CCTV footage captured the final moments of 18-year-old Shabnam, who was murdered inside a clothing showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The video shows 29-year-old Suraj attacking her as she tries to escape before dragging her into a trial room.

Disturbing CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of 18-year-old Shabnam, who was allegedly murdered inside the trial room of a clothing showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The footage shows the accused, Suraj, entering the shop, attacking her and dragging her by her hair towards the trial room, where she was later found dead.

The 29-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi. Police are questioning him to establish the exact motive behind the murder.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the showroom where Shabnam worked, near Moti Nagar Metro Station.

According to the police, CCTV footage shows Suraj entering the store wearing an orange T-shirt. Shabnam was sitting on a chair just a few feet from the glass entrance when he approached and began assaulting her.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

दिल्ली के मोती नगर में 18 वर्षीय शबनम की हत्या के मामले में CCTV फुटेज

फुटेज में आरोपी सूरज कथित तौर पर शबनम के साथ मारपीट करते हुए उसे चेंजिंग रूम में ले जाता दिखाई दे रहा है

धारदार हथियार से हत्या करने का आरोप है

फरार आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है Barabanki_updates_ (@BBK_Update) November 15, 2026

मोती नगर में शबनम हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी सामने आया है कैमरे में कैद हुई खौफनाक वारदात... आरोपी सूरज गिरफ्तार!

मोती नगर मर्डर केस में अब सामने आया है वारदात का CCTV फुटेज! दावा है कि इस फुटेज में आरोपी सूरज शबनम के साथ मारपीट करता दिखाई दे रहा है।

उधर, दिल्ली पुलिस के वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की मोती नगर थाना पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी सूरज को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस अब आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है कि आखिर शबनम की हत्या के पीछे क्या वजह थी?

- Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 15, 2026

दिल्ली के मोती नगर इलाके में कपड़ों के एक शोरूम के चेंजिंग रूम में एक लड़की का शव मिला है। पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है। आगे की जानकारी का इंतज़ार है: दिल्ली पुलिस #DelhiPolice #Delhi Prateek Bajpai (@prateekbajpai07) November 14, 2026

The footage reportedly shows her trying to escape and pleading with him. At one point, she sits down and attempts to protect herself as he continues attacking her.

The accused is then seen dragging Shabnam by her hair towards the trial room. Police said she was allegedly stabbed there, and her throat was reportedly slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

The showroom staff discovered the murder several hours later while preparing to close the shop.

According to the police, Shabnam was last seen at the showroom around 6.45 pm, using her mobile phone. At around 7.30 pm, her employer noticed she was missing and contacted a woman who had previously employed her.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, those present noticed that the accused had left the premises but Shabnam had not. They returned to search the showroom at around 8.30 pm.

During the search, they spotted her scarf near the trial room and noticed blood seeping from beneath its door. By around 9 pm, they found her body and alerted the police.

A police team recovered a blood-stained knife from beside the body and found injury marks on her neck. Her body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Accused Suraj is in police custody and will be questioned by officials for detailed interrogation into determining the motive. Police officials said that victim Shabnam had two elder sisters, married to two elder brothers of the accused. DCP Saurabh Chandra told ANI, "There was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation."

#WATCH | Delhi: Addl. DCP Saurabh Chandra says, "Yesterday evening, at 8:51 pm, we received a call from the Moti Nagar police station reporting the presence of blood at a location. Upon receiving this information, police personnel immediately arrived at the scene, where they discovered the body of a female, along with a knife lying nearby. CCTV footage from inside the clothing shop was examined, which led to the identification of the accused. Subsequently, police teams were organized into separate units to initiate action...between 8 and 10 of our teams were involved in this effort, and a short while ago, we successfully apprehended the accused. The murder case has thus been solved. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are currently bringing him to the police station for detailed interrogation to determine the motive. The deceased had two elder sisters who are married to two elder brothers of the accused; there was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation."

- ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: A woman claiming to be an eyewitness says, "The girl used to work for me... She had started working at a place right across from mine. At around 6.45 PM, I noticed her-I could see her shop from my own-sitting there and using her phone. Around 7:30 PM, I received a call from her employer, who said, 'I don't see Shabnam in the shop. A man came by and beat her up quite severely. Could you please go and check what happened? She is nowhere to be found, and she left the shop wide open.' I went over, but we couldn't find anything... Later, the employer sent two neighbours over; they closed up the shop and locked it around 8:00 PM. Then, around 8:30 PM, the men came back to me and said, 'Shabnam must still be inside-we checked the footage, and she never left. We only saw a man leave, but she didn't come out. Could you come inside with us to take a look?'... We went inside while recording a video, but we couldn't see anything at first. Then, my eyes fell toward the very back-the trial room-where I spotted her scarf (chunni) lying on the floor, and blood was seeping out from inside... We immediately called the police and contacted Shabnam's parents... Her throat had been slit, and she was lying on the floor, with blood everywhere."

- ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

Earlier, the father of the teen victim told reporters that they were informed about the crime at around 9:00 PM. He had accused Suraj of killing his daughter in the shop.

Delhi: The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in the changing room of a clothing store in the Moti Nagar area.

The father of the deceased says, "We found out at 9:00 PM at night that our daughter had been killed in the shop... Suraj killed her-he is our daughter's brother-in-law... We demand from the police that all six people involved be punished..."

- IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

He also said that the accused is their daughter's brother-in-law and demanding justice, urged the police that all six people involved be punished.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Shabnam and Suraj had earlier shared a close friendship, but their relationship had reportedly deteriorated over the past few months. Police suspect that a relationship fallout or unrequited love may have been behind the murder.

Investigators are also examining allegations by Shabnam's family that Suraj had assaulted her in the past.

Police are analysing CCTV footage from inside and around the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the accused's movements before and after the killing. Suraj is being questioned as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies)