According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, fell by $9.51, or 8.6%, compared to the previous week, to $100.70 per barrel.

According to the report, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $102.68 per barrel, while the lowest was $99.40.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $96.53 per barrel, which is $6.99, or 6.7%, lower than the previous week's figure. During the week, the maximum price was $98.79 per barrel, and the minimum was $95.13.

The average price of Urals crude dropped by $7.01, or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, to $69.31 per barrel. During the week, the highest price was $72.20, and the lowest was $67.30.

Dated Brent crude averaged $92.64 per barrel, down $7.82, or 7.8%, from the previous week. During the week, the price reached a high of $96.11 per barrel and a low of $90.56.