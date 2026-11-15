MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday described tribal communities as one of the most unique and important sections of society, asserting that building a 'Samruddha Odisha' (Prosperous Odisha) and a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) will be impossible without their empowerment.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the state-level celebration of the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the great freedom fighter revered by the tribal community, and the national 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Majhi described him as a pioneering leader who fought against injustice and oppression. Inspired by his ideals, tribal communities have embraced the spirit of freedom and self-determination.

He further said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tribal communities across the country are now being empowered socially and economically.

Addressing the gathering,“We can build a 'Samruddha Odisha' and a 'Viksit India' only through the all-round development of tribal communities. The celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas today is not merely a ceremonial event; rather, it is an important occasion to remember the glorious history, traditions, languages, art, culture and heritage of tribal communities and to instil a sense of responsibility among future generations towards preserving them.”

Pointing out that tribals constitute 58 per cent of Malkangiri's population, Majhi said the government has been giving the district the highest priority in terms of social, economic and administrative development.

He announced that two industrial projects involving an investment of Rs 4,200 crore would soon be established in Malkangiri district.

Majhi also announced a package of welfare and development projects worth Rs 161 crore for the overall development of Malkangiri district.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of various welfare schemes and initiatives being implemented in the state for the tribal communities, including Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeevika Mission (MMJJM) 2.0 and Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The Chief Minister further said that the use of LPG cylinders by women in a remote district like Malkangiri and the growing popularity of mobile-based digital payments are clear indicators of the country's progress towards becoming a developed nation. Such changes, he said, would have been unimaginable 10 to 12 years ago.

Targeting previous governments, Majhi alleged that before 2014, a single family was credited for everything, from the freedom struggle to the country's development.

“As a result, the sacrifices of great national leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were pushed into the obscurity of history. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these unsung heroes have received due recognition. Since 2021, November 15 has been observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' across the country, familiarising the younger generation with their valour and sacrifices,” Majhi added.