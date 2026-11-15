MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persuade the government of Maharashtra to agree to the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage across the Pranahita River at a height of 152 meters.

The Chief Minister, who, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi, sought his support for securing clearances for pending irrigation projects in Telangana and for resolving inter-state disputes.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, he informed the Prime Minister that his government has accelerated work on pending projects and is ensuring the swift disbursement of compensation to those displaced by land acquisition.

The Chief Minister brought to the Prime Minister's attention his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and conveyed to him that they are prepared to provide the necessary compensation for areas in Maharashtra that would be submerged due to the Tummidihatti Barrage.

CM Revanth Reddy requested Prime Minister Modi to help persuade Maharashtra regarding the Tummidihatti project, which is crucial for meeting Telangana's irrigation needs.

He explained to the Prime Minister that the project would enable the supply of water via gravity to meet the irrigation and drinking water requirements of the backward and tribal regions in Telangana.

CM Revanth Reddy also informed Prime Minister Modi that, despite the state government's significant expenditure on the S. Jaipal Reddy Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), the Sitamma Sagar Multipurpose Project (SSMP), and the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS), the intended drinking water benefits have yet to be realised due to pending environmental and other statutory clearances.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court has recently delivered a favourable verdict regarding environmental clearances, the Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure that these environmental and other necessary approvals are granted without any further delay.

The Chief Minister also requested him to sanction an additional Rs 5,000 crore for Telangana under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASI).

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that these funds would be utilised for projects in Telangana that are already 70 to 90 per cent completed. He stated that if these funds are sanctioned within the current financial year, it would facilitate the supply of irrigation water to both new and stabilised command areas. This, in turn, would boost farmers' incomes, create rural employment opportunities, and increase food grain production.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sammakka Sagar project has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC). He also brought to the Prime Minister's attention that Rs 9.88 crore has been paid for a comprehensive survey-which includes identifying the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and backwater levels-to assess the extent of land and the number of villages in Chhattisgarh that would be submerged due to this project.

CM Revanth Reddy informed that his government is prepared to pay land compensation to the state of Chhattisgarh and requested his intervention to ensure the prompt issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from that state.

CM Revanth Reddy also urged PM Modi to sanction funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for several projects: Rs 5,183 crore for the integrated Sammakka Sagar Project-Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rs 392 crore for the Modikunta Vagu project, Rs 171 crore for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project, and Rs 103 crore for the Chanaka-Korata Barrage.