MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani gymnast Ammar Bakhsaliyev has achieved a historic success at the World Junior Trampoline Gymnastics Championships, currently being held in Nanjing, China.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Azerbaijani representative, competing in the individual event, scored 54.850 points in the qualification round and advanced to the final in sixth place.

Ammar Bakhsaliyev continued his successful performance in the final, scoring 55.450 points to claim the bronze medal. The gold medal was won by a gymnast from Japan, while the silver went to a representative of Türkiye.

This result marks a milestone in the history of Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics. Ammar Bakhsaliyev has thus become the first Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast to win an individual medal at the World Junior Championships.