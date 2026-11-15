MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (IANS) Odisha Governor Brajmohan Ram on Sunday stressed the need to preserve and promote tribal literature, languages and traditional knowledge, describing them as valuable parts of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Addressing the inaugural session of the All India Tribal Writers' Meet, organised by the Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Sahitya Academy to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Rabindra Mandap here, the Governor said tribal literature reflects the history, traditions, experiences and worldview of tribal communities and enriches the country's literary and cultural landscape.

“Tribal communities have preserved their history, culture and traditional knowledge through folk songs, stories and proverbs, passing them down through generations. Documenting and protecting this rich heritage is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Ram said the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2021 was an important step towards recognising the contributions and sacrifices of tribal communities.

He said the country's freedom struggle and nation-building could not be fully understood without remembering the role of tribal heroes.

Highlighting Odisha's rich tribal heritage, the Governor said every tribal community has its own language, folk songs, customs and way of life.

He referred to the Mahendragiri hills and the Eastern Ghats as important centres of tribal life, faith and traditional knowledge. He also highlighted the links between nature worship, Daru Devata and Lord Jagannath in Odisha's cultural traditions.

The Governor urged tribal writers to tell the stories of their communities in their own voices, covering their struggles, achievements, aspirations and traditions.

He said tribal communities' close relationship with nature and their respect for Jal, Jangal and Zameen offered valuable lessons in addressing climate change and environmental challenges.

He called upon the Sahitya Akademi, universities, research institutions and publishers to promote writing, research, publication and translation in tribal languages. Literature from Odisha, Jharkhand, the Northeast and Central India should reach readers across the country and abroad, he said.

Referring to the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and Viksit Odisha by 2036, Ram said development would be meaningful when tribal communities become equal partners in the process while retaining their cultural identity and traditions.

He also urged tribal youth to embrace modern education and technology while remaining connected to their mother tongues and cultural roots.