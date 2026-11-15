MENAFN - IANS) Dhuri, Nov 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday joined devotees in celebrating Chhath Puja, extending warm greetings and praying for happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being for all.

Emphasising the festival's message of faith, gratitude and togetherness, the Chief Minister said Punjab's“rich heritage of communal harmony and mutual respect is strengthened when people celebrate each other's festivals with collective enthusiasm”.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said thousands of people across the state are celebrating Chhath Puja with immense devotion, enthusiasm and religious fervour.

“I pray to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev for peace, good health, happiness and prosperity for everyone, and hope that the bonds of love, mutual respect and brotherhood would continue to grow stronger.”

Describing the significance of the festival, the Chief Minister said,“Chhath Puja is not merely a religious festival but a sacred occasion that symbolises faith, penance, discipline, family devotion and gratitude towards nature. The Sun is worshipped as the source of life, energy, light and good health, reminding us of the invaluable contribution of nature to our existence.”

Highlighting the contribution of people who have migrated to Punjab from Bihar and Purvanchal, CM Mann said,“Our migrant brothers and sisters are making an invaluable contribution to the progress and prosperity of Punjab. Their hard work, dedication and commitment are playing a significant role in the growth of agriculture, industry, trade and several other sectors. Their contribution to the state's development is immense.

“Our relationship with our brothers and sisters from Bihar and Purvanchal is not merely limited to employment. It is a strong bond rooted in cultural exchange, mutual trust, love and brotherhood. Everyone living in Punjab is a part of our extended family, and it is our collective responsibility to respect every section of society that contributes to the state's progress.”

He said the real strength of Punjab“lies in its spirit of togetherness, communal harmony, unity and Sarbat Da Bhala. Our Government respects the sentiments of every community, religion and section of society. Our objective is to create an environment where every citizen enjoys equal opportunities, security and dignity. Celebrating the festivals of all religions and cultures together is an integral part of our rich heritage.”