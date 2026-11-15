MENAFN - IANS) Chhota Udepur, Nov 15 (IANS) Six new mini fire tenders costing around Rs 3.5 crore were inaugurated in Chhota Udepur on Sunday as part of efforts to strengthen fire safety and disaster management in the tribal district during the state-level celebration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the fire tenders, which have been procured using grants from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The vehicles are expected to strengthen the district's emergency response capabilities and improve the safety of residents.

The inauguration took place during Patel's visit to Chhota Udepur to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Before addressing a public gathering at S N College Ground, the chief minister participated in a roadshow from Bhagwan Birsa Munda Circle to the college ground.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathwa, MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa and Abhesinh Tadvi, and former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gitaben Rathwa.

Patel also inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Tribal Development Department, showcasing government welfare schemes, development works and projects aimed at tribal communities.

The exhibition will remain open for three days, allowing residents and visitors to learn about the schemes and initiatives and access information on benefits available to them.

Senior officials accompanying the chief minister included Tribal Development Department Secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain and District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, along with local representatives and other officials.

The state-level celebration was organised in Chhota Udepur to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who is revered among tribal communities for his role in the tribal resistance against British rule.