MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 15 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condemned the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for making "anti-India" statements at an international conference, accusing him of trying to malign the country's image out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats.

Union Minister Shah was speaking at the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony of the NHEC Multi-State Cooperative Society and the launch of "Bharat Taxi" in Pune.

Referring to the 'Bharat Summit 2026' held in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister said the Congress had invited Left-wing propagandists from across the world and that Rahul Gandhi had used the platform, despite its name, to express anti-India views and tarnish India's reputation before the global community.

"Rahul Gandhi is venting his frustration over continuous electoral defeats by making 'anti-India' statements at international conferences," he added.

He asserted that winning elections requires working at the grassroots in villages rather than undertaking foreign tours and defaming the nation's development journey abroad.

The Home Minister drew a sharp contrast between the previous UPA government and the present NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He recalled that the people had given the Congress ten years in power, during which scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place.

In contrast, Union Minister Shah said, not even the slightest allegation of corruption had been levelled against PM Modi in the past 12 years.

He listed several achievements of the Narendra Modi government, including progress in agriculture and industry, India's landing near the Moon's South Pole, the growth of the start-up ecosystem, revival of the Railways, expansion of airports from 76 to 150, creation of the world's largest Metro network, the "National Education Policy" and the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation.

Home Minister Shah warned Congress workers that if they continued to follow Rahul Gandhi in his efforts to defame India's development story on global platforms, the party would remain out of power for another 30 years.

He asked whether any political party, in power or in Opposition, could use an international summit to malign India and its Prime Minister, saying this was the question the entire country was asking.

He urged Rahul Gandhi to come down to the villages and connect with people at the grassroots, but remarked that the Congress leader was likely to embark on another foreign tour instead.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Home Minister Shah appealed to the people to give a befitting reply to such attempts in the upcoming elections.