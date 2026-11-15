Konkani Music Marathon Enters Guinness World Records in Mangaluru

Madgaon (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Konkani music has found a place in the Guinness World Records after cultural organisation Mandd Sobhann completed a non-stop singing marathon lasting 12 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes in Mangaluru. The musical event, held at Town Hall in Mangaluru, came to an end on November 15, fulfilling the long-standing dream of Mandd Sobhann's late Gurkar, Eric Ozario.

The marathon brought together singers for a continuous musical performance dedicated to the Konkani language and its rich musical traditions. The mega convention brought together 300 teams and 6,789 singers from different backgrounds, who performed over 4,500 Konkani songs by more than 250 composers, celebrating the rich diversity and legacy of Konkani music. The event began early in the morning on November 3 as part of the First World Konkani Music Mega Convention. With the marathon lasting 12 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes, the organisers surpassed the previous Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by multiple singers. The earlier record stood at 11 days, 11 hours and 11 minutes (275 hours and 11 minutes). It was set by Shree Harikrushna Kirtan Yaag in Vadtal, India, between July 9 and July 20, 2024. The event was organised to mark the 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Vadtaldham. Mandd Sobhann organised the musical marathon with the aim of breaking the existing record and bringing greater attention to Konkani music and culture.

The First World Konkani Music Mega Convention was inaugurated on November 3 by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha. During the inauguration, Sawant welcomed the initiative and called it a proud moment for the Konkani language. Sawant, on November 3, shared a post on his X account where he wrote, "Pleased to witness the glory of Konkani at the First World Konkani Music Mega Convention, celebrating 40 years of Mandd Sobhann and the rich cultural legacy of our language. Congratulated Mandd Sobhann, its President Shri Louis J. Pinto, Dr. Ronald Colaco and the entire organising committee for bringing together this historic celebration." "With 53 teams from Goa participating in this extraordinary endeavour featuring over 6,789 singers across 300 teams, performing more than 4,500 Konkani songs in a continuous 12-day, 12-hour and 12-minute singing marathon, a first-of-its-kind Guinness World Records title attempt. Goa and Karnataka share a deep cultural bond, with Konkani serving as a common thread connecting communities, traditions and generations. One Language. Many Voices. A Shared Heritage. Jai Konkani," he added. The 12-day musical event brought together the Konkani community through music and celebrated the language's cultural and musical traditions. (ANI)