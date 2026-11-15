BJP MLA Demands Inquiry After SPOs Bodies Transported In Dumper Truck

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP MLA from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar on Sunday demanded an inquiry into the transportation of the mortal remains of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in a dumper truck, saying those who sacrifice their lives for the country deserve to be accorded dignity even after death. The remarks came after the bodies of two missing SPOs, who were found dead in Kishtwar, were allegedly transported in a dumper truck, triggering criticism from the BJP MLA and raising questions over the handling of the situation.

"Anyone who sacrifices their life for the country deserves respect. At the very least, their last rites must be conducted with dignity. There should be an inquiry and investigation into the officers and everyone involved, so that such incidents are not repeated," Parihar said. Earlier in the day, interacting with police personnel over the handling of the mortal remains, Parihar questioned the delay in responding to the families and the manner in which the bodies were brought back.

"It has been three days... If an officer allows our mortal remains to be treated with indignity, what do you think the terrorists will do to them?... I keep thinking of that daughter who has been weeping for the last three days... A daughter who lost her father-she came here today, three days later, and only after the LG himself asked her," she said. She further alleged that the bodies were brought in a dumper truck only after the family and local representatives approached the Lieutenant Governor and authorities in Delhi.

Reacting to Parihar's statement, National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad condemned the incident but cautioned against politicising it. He said a thorough investigation was necessary to establish how the incident occurred and questioned the conduct of BJP leaders while interacting with police officers. "The incident that took place in Kishtwar is truly unfortunate-no amount of condemnation would be enough. However, the angle from which the BJP is approaching this, and the way they have behaved toward the police officers, is highly inappropriate. It is essential that a thorough investigation be conducted to determine exactly how this incident occurred," Ahmad said.

He also criticised the manner in which BJP MLA Shagun Parihar and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP). "Today, I observed Shagun Parihar and Sunil Sharma speaking to the Superintendent of Police (SP) as if he were merely a local party block president-this is entirely unacceptable," he said. Ahmad, however, acknowledged that the transportation of the bodies was inappropriate, saying the deceased personnel deserved to be brought back with proper decorum and respect.

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma also called for an inquiry, alleging security lapses in the incident and holding the Lieutenant Governor's administration and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs accountable for the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "The manner in which two Special Police Officers were martyred in the southern region points to significant security lapses... first and foremost, an inquiry must be conducted. Law and order fall under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs, yet they frequently claim that complete normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma said.

Referring to recent attacks in Kulgam and Kishtwar, he questioned claims of normalcy and said the incidents raised concerns over security arrangements. Sharma also expressed concern that criticism of the security apparatus could demoralise personnel who had made sacrifices to maintain peace in the region. "While it is fair to identify lapses and demand an investigation, the way in which the entire security force is being maligned is both serious and objectionable. You cannot demoralise our security forces," he said. He said accountability for any security lapses was necessary, while stressing that the sacrifices of security personnel should also be respected.

The two SPOs were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah. The bullet-riddled bodies of the two personnel, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan area of Kishtwar district. The brutal attack comes just after three CRPF personnel were injured when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district, CRPF officials said. The assailants fired at the personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured jawans were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.