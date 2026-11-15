India Clinches ODI Series in New Zealand After Thrilling Final Win

Tauranga [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated the team after its 22-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI, crediting the bowlers for securing a memorable series triumph in the hosts' backyard.

Sharing a post on Instagram after India's win at Bay Oval on Sunday, Gambhir shared a picture of the team celebrating with the trophy and wrote, "Bowlers win you series! Proud of our boys." India's victory in the series decider marked their third ODI series triumph in New Zealand, following their successes in 2009 and the 2018-19 season.

Defending a modest target of 210, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined performance to bundle out New Zealand for 187 in 48.1 overs, sealing a hard-fought 22-run victory. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh led the bowling effort with figures of 3/30, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets apiece. Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Naman Dhir chipped in with a wicket each.

New Zealand were kept under pressure throughout the chase, with Indian bowlers regularly breaking partnerships and preventing the hosts from building momentum. Dean Foxcroft top-scored for New Zealand with 31, while Mitchell Santner contributed 24. However, Arshdeep's crucial breakthroughs and Axar's dismissal of the final batter ensured India completed the job.

Earlier, India's batting unit struggled against a disciplined New Zealand attack after being asked to bat first. The visitors were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel emerging as the leading contributors, scoring 46 runs each. Kishan struck three fours and two sixes in his 58-ball innings, while Axar's 55-ball knock included five boundaries and a six. Shreyas Iyer added 22 off 26 deliveries, while Naman Dhir contributed a valuable 31 off just 22 balls.

India suffered early setbacks as Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) departed cheaply, leaving the visitors struggling at 34/3. Axar and Iyer attempted to stabilise the innings before the former joined Kishan in another important partnership. However, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's three-wicket haul and Jacob Duffy's three scalps prevented India from posting a bigger total. Duffy finished with figures of 3/60, while Santner claimed 3/47 and Matthew Fisher picked up 2/28. Despite being restricted to 209, India's bowlers made the total count with a spirited display, completing a memorable series-winning performance away from home.