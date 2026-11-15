Union Minister Mandaviya Inaugurates Social Security Pavilions at IITF 2026

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday inaugurated the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Lounge and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Director General, ESIC, Ashok Kumar Singh, and other senior officers from both EPFO and ESIC were present on the occasion.

Following the inauguration, Mandaviya witnessed the initiatives and facilities being offered at the respective kiosks, and also interacted with visitors. The Union Minister expressed his appreciation for the citizen-centric, technology-driven initiatives aimed at making social security services more accessible, efficient, and engaging for workers, pensioners, employers and the general public.

The EPFO Lounge features an engaging puppet show (Raja Rancho) highlighting EPFO's benefits. It also showcases dedicated kiosks offering a wide range of support, including the Nidhi Aapke Nikat / Grievances kiosk for grievance resolution; an E-services Desk for online guidance, claim filing, and KYC correction; a Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana / Face Authentication Technology kiosk; an information kiosk on New Schemes of EPFO; a Pension Help Desk for pension queries and Digital Life Certificates; and a National Career Services (NCS) / e-Shram kiosk for employment and social security services.

At the ESIC Pavilion, visitors have access to public-friendly facilities such as free health check-ups (including blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose tests), on-the-spot Aadhaar seeding, and across-the-counter grievance resolution, alongside face-to-face interactions with senior ESIC officers from Delhi and Haryana. To make awareness interactive and engaging, the pavilion features digital screens, audio-visual presentations, a Know ESIC quiz, an interactive Take a Selfie and Become a Doctor activity, as well as daily goody bags and merchandise for lucky participants. Additionally, a unique QR-code-based direct feedback mechanism has been introduced, with responses monitored daily by the Insurance Commissioner to ensure citizens' suggestions directly reach senior management.

Both spaces will remain open to visitors throughout IITF 2026 from 14th to 27th November 2026 at Hall No. 4, Bharat Mandapam, with the EPFO Lounge located on the Ground Floor (Stall No. 8A) and the ESIC Pavilion on the First Floor (Stall No. 4F-05-A). Workers, pensioners, employers, their families, and the general public are cordially invited to visit both stalls to avail of on-the-spot services, participate in interactive activities, and learn more about the government's social security initiatives.