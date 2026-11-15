CM Dhami Celebrates Chhath Puja in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations at the Chhath Puja Ghat in Khatima on the occasion of Sandhya Arghya, the third day of the festival, expressing joy at celebrating among his own people and fondly recalling his childhood days spent in the region.

Extending his festive wishes to the devotees, CM Dhami said, "People celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm, and I have been attending this program for many years. Being among my own people brings me immense joy, and I fondly remember my childhood days spent here." "I extend my best wishes to everyone. May everyone move forward on their path toward their goals with self-restraint, meditation, and devotion," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a gathering in Khatima, the Chief Minister underscored the state government's push for infrastructure and education in border and tribal areas, stating that proposals worth Rs 12 crore have been forwarded for the development of border villages. "Development proposals worth Rs 12 crore have been sent for three to four border villages here. Our Kendriya Vidyalaya in Khatima is now operational; people used to mock us, saying it could never be built here, yet it stands ready today. He also highlighted the operationalisation of the Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal children in the area and acknowledged the Centre's support for its expansion," CM said.

"Our Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal children is also operational, and Union Minister Jual Oram has announced an additional Rs 10 crore for its development," he noted.

Paying homage to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, CM Dhami lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes. "On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, I bow to Bhagwan Birsa Munda; inspired by his efforts, PM Modi is working to uplift the person at the last mile," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people across the country on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparva, particularly to women. Speaking in Pune, Maharashtra, Shah also recalled the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary, saying that the tribal leader had ignited the flame of freedom against British rule in Jharkhand even before the freedom movement.

"The grand festival of Chhath is underway. I extend my heartfelt best wishes on Chhath Mahaparva to the people across the entire country, and especially to our mothers and sisters. Today is also the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Even before the freedom movement, far away from here, on the land of Jharkhand, Bhagwan Birsa Munda ignited the flame of freedom against the British," Shah said.