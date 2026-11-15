Punjab BJP Sets Up Key Manifesto and Chargesheet Committees for 2027

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Gearing up for the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab State President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday constituted the State Manifesto Committee and the State Chargesheet Committee, appointing senior leader Avinash Rai Khanna and former state president Sunil Jakhar as their respective chairpersons. According to official orders issued under the signature of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, the committees have been tasked with formulating the party's electoral roadmap and framing a comprehensive chargesheet to hold the incumbent government accountable.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and former state president Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed Chairman of the 13-member State Manifesto Committee. The Manifesto Committee comprises prominent leaders, including former state ministers, sitting legislators, and parliamentarians: Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur, and Advocate H.S. Phoolka. Meanwhile, former state president and former MP Sunil Jakhar will lead the 14-member State Chargesheet Committee as its Chairman. The Chargesheet Committee includes several senior party stalwarts and former Union Ministers: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi, and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Announcing the appointments, Dhillon said that both orders come into force with immediate effect and that several other election-related committees will be announced in the coming days. The constitution of the two high-level panels marks an early push by the BJP to ramp up its grassroots and organisational readiness ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled for 2027.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) earlier today constituted a four-member committee to oversee and coordinate the induction of leaders joining the Indian National Congress from other political parties. According to an official office order issued by PPCC President Pargat Singh, the committee comprises senior party functionaries, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla and Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Deputy Leader Aruna Chaudhary. The other two members of the newly constituted committee are Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Former MLA and Hardev Singh Laddi, MLA. "The committee shall ensure that before any leader is inducted into the Congress Party, due consultations are held with the senior Congress leaders of the concerned area and the respective District Congress Committee President," the office order stated. The order further emphasised that "the induction process shall be carried forward only after taking their views into consideration and ensuring proper coordination with the local party leadership." The directive has come into force with immediate effect as the state gears up for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)